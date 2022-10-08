A key phrase for Tennessee’s season so far has been “first time since…” On Saturday, it was the first time Tennessee has beat LSU since 2005.
The Vols were dominant in the 40-13 win and they are now 5-0 heading into the Third Saturday of October next week.
“What led to it is the work, the ethic and the preparation that the players have put into it,” head coach Josh Heupel said.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s big win.
Special teams set the tone
From the first play of the game, Tennessee’s special teams showed that they were going to have a big game.
LSU muffed the opening kick and Tennessee kicker Paxton Brooks recovered, giving the Vols great field position to start the game, which they took advantage of and scored on the first drive.
“That flipped the momentum early in the football game,” Heupel said.
Then, after a three-and-out on LSU’s second drive of the game, Dee Williams–making his debut for Tennessee—returned the Tigers’ punt 58 yards to the LSU 26-yard line, setting up a field goal a few plays later.
The Vols’ special teams had a great day, and it started with the big start.
Brooks also had two solid punts, and Chase McGrath was 4/5 on field goals with his only miss being a 50-yarder that hit the upright.
Defensive line won’t budge
Tennessee’s offense was great per usual, but the defense was the story for the Vols in this one.
Guided by Byron Young, Tennessee had five sacks and nine tackles for loss, totaling up to -43 yards. Young had 2.5 of those sacks. The Vols also completely shut down LSU’s run game, allowing just 55 total rushing yards.
“I will say the reason for this is that we had two great days of practice,” Young said. “Everybody was locked in and doing their assignments. I feel like our preparation is why we came out the way we did.”
Tennessee still has a long way to go on the defensive side of the ball – its pass defense is still very lackluster – but the performance Saturday was a step in the right direction and a flash of what the Vols can be.
Small is the new big
Jabari Small had his best game of the season in Tennessee’s best running game of the season on Saturday.
The Vols took some shots deep, but for the most kept things on the ground – a change that worked out in Tennessee’s favor.
Small had 127 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a big 49-yard run to get the Vols out of a pinned-deep situation.
Small has had a lot of great games in orange, but Saturday was one of his best ones. The Vols will continue to look to their running back for production heading into their biggest game of the season next week against Alabama.
Other notes
Bru McCoy had his best game in orange with 140 yards on just seven receptions. His performance Saturday was the second time he’s had 100+ receiving yards in a game.
Hendon Hooker had another big game with 239 passing yards and a pair of passing touchdowns on 17-27 passing. He also picked up 56 yards on the ground. Hooker was hit hard right before halftime and appeared shaken up, but seemed to be fine after the half.
The win marks the first time the Vols have started the season 5-0 since 2016 and the first time the Vols have entered the Alabama game undefeated since 1998.
“It says we found a way to be the best team on the field in the last five games, worked hard and they expect to win,” Heupel said.
