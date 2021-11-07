Tennessee came out of its bye week with a sour taste in its mouth. The Vols had lost two competitive games to Ole Miss and Alabama, and were the underdogs against No. 18 Kentucky, a team they lost to last season.
In spite of an abysmal defensive showing, Tennessee escaped Lexington with a 45-42 shootout win over the Wildcats Saturday night at Kroger Field, Tennessee’s first ranked win since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in November 2018.
Here are three takeaways from Tennessee’s upset win.
Offense moves at warp speed
All season, Tennessee’s biggest strength has been its up-tempo offense. That tempo shined on Tennessee’s first play from scrimmage. Hendon Hooker found JaVonta Peyton on a screen, and the speedy receiver took it 75 yards to the house.
Kentucky counted with a touchdown of its own on the following drive, and then three plays later, Tennessee had scored again. This time Hooker to Velus Jones Jr. for a 72-yard touchdown reception.
“It’s not surprising. That craziest thing is, the offense is even faster at practice. It’s insane,” Jones said. “We get it done at practice, and that’s why we make it look so easy during the game. It’s nothing new to us.”
The most important series of the game was in the final 16 seconds of the first half. Tennessee got the ball at its 39-yard line in what was a 21-21 tie at the time.
Hooker looked Cedric Tillman’s way three times in a row. The junior receiver caught all three passes for a combined 35 yards while managing to get out of bounds each time to stop the clock. Those catches gave the Vols enough time to kick a field goal that proved to be critical in a three-point win.
“The sequence right before half was a huge sequence,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Defense getting a stop on fourth down. Us doing some things to get into field goal range, and then hitting hit. Highly efficient pass protection, throwing it and catching it, and then Chase (McGrath) draining a big kick there.”
Levis lights it up
For the third game in a row, Tennessee’s defense made an opposing quarterback look like a Heisman candidate. Against Ole Miss’ Matt Corral and Alabama’s Bryce Young, it was understandable – they were the top two candidates for the award.
But against Kentucky’s Will Levis – a solid quarterback but by no means the athlete Corral or Young are – it’s more concerning.
Levis completed 31-of-49 passes for 372 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He had a connection all night with Wan’Dale Robinson, who hauled in 13 receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Levis – a pocket passer with not much mobility – ran for 47 yards and 2 touchdowns. On multiple occasions he hurdled Tennessee’s defenders to pick up a first down.
“Really good team over on the other side of the ball. A lot of respect to those guys,” defensive back Alontae Taylor said. “That’s a really good team over there. Great quarterback, great receivers, great play calling.”
It’s alarming that Tennessee’s defense – once a strength of this team – let an average quarterback that entered the night struggling mightily lead the Wildcats to over 600 total yards. That’s an area Vols’ defensive coordinator Tim Banks and Co. need to address before hosting No. 1 Georgia next week.
Defense comes through clutch
Despite a poor showing for most of the game, Tennessee’s defense came through with a handful of key plays when it mattered most.
Leading by just 3 points mid-third quarter, Taylor had the Vols’ biggest play of the night. He made a perfect read on Levis’ pass to Robinson and cut across the field, picking it off. Taylor took the ball the whole 56 yards for a pick-6.
“It was a great play,” Taylor said. “Defense had a good rush. Just coach Banks making a really good call at a right time.”
Even with that defensive score, the Vols still got torched by Levis and the Wildcat offense. Kentucky went 12-for-17 on third down and totaled 35 first downs on the night. The biggest of those was a 4th & 24 conversion that Tennessee let slip from its fingers.
Bending but not breaking, the Vols defense stood strong after that conversion. Byron Young had two late sacks, and Matthew Butler and Caleb Tremblay each had quarterback hurries that forced Levis to throw the ball away, including Kentucky’s final play of the night that resulted in a turnover on downs.
For the Vols’ defense, it’s all about forgetting the play before – no matter what happened – and getting a stop on the next play.
“We’re very relentless,” Taylor said. “We’re going to keep coming. We’re going to keep pounding. We’re just going to keep chopping wood. We knew we had to play a 60 minute game. We always say that we’re going to come in and play a 60 minute game. And that’s exactly what we did. Those guys did what they had to do.”