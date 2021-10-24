It was competitive for 45 of the full 60 minutes at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Saturday’s matchup between visiting Tennessee and No. 4 Alabama.
The Vols took a 14-7 lead early, keeping it a one-score affair until the first play of the fourth quarter when freshman sensation and Heisman candidate Bryce Young kept it himself for an 8-yard score to put the Crimson Tide up 31-17.
That fourth quarter was one to forget for the Vols – Tennessee eventually fell 52-24. The fight Tennessee showed for the first three quarters didn’t go unnoticed, though.
Here’s three takeaways from Tennessee’s trip to Tuscaloosa.
Third down for…huh?
There are several final stats from this game that can make one question how exactly the Vols were ever in it in the first place, much less leading 14-7 at the start of the second quarter.
For instance, Tennessee totaled just 10 first downs throughout the game opposed to Alabama’s 33.
Perhaps more important though was Tennessee’s inability to move the chains on third down, or get the Tide offense off the field in the same instance.
This is the second week in a row the Vols have had trouble getting the opposing team off the field when it counts. The Crimson Tide completed 15 of their 20 attempts on third down, five of which came on third-and-7 or longer.
That harsh reality was a backbreaker for the Tennessee defense, which had played relatively well against an explosive offense such as Alabama. The Vols forced a fumble and got to the elusive Young three times for a sack. To boot, a blocked punt and missed field goal put Tennessee in great positions to take advantage early.
Somehow, Tennessee’s offense struggled even more on third down.
"You look at the third down conversion rate offensively and it wasn't nearly good enough,” head coach Josh Heupel said postgame.
That’s putting it lightly. The Vols went 2-13 on third down conversions, their worst margin on the year.
Defense runs out of gas late in the third quarter
It’s hard to default to calling it a morale victory in a 52-24loss.
But Heupel even said after week seven’s loss at home to No. 13 Ole Miss that Tennessee had the thinnest group in America, and it isn’t hard to understand his point.
Among the transfers and injuries, most notably the absence of Warren Burrell and Elijah Simmons against the Crimson Tide, Tennessee has far exceeded expectations on defense this season.
Defensive coordinator Tim Banks’ squad held Ole Miss to their lowest point total of the season, and the first 45 minutes against an offensive powerhouse such as Alabama was impressive as well.
The fourth quarter was not as impressive. 24 points for the Crimson Tide turned into 5, featuring a 21-point unanswered run in the final 14:30 of play.
Matthew Butler was to-the-point postgame regarding the slow conclusion to Saturday’s game.
“We need to finish,” the senior defensive tackle said.
“Keep our foot on everyone's neck. There are a lot of great things we are doing. I don't think we quit, we just need to execute until the clock hits zero.”
The Tennessee defense was on the field for over 65% of the game.
Too many penalties hurt Vols on promising night
A couple Tennessee players used the same adage postgame.
“We shot ourselves in the foot,” starting quarterback Hendon Hooker said.
Cedric Tillman felt similarly.
“We have to be more locked in on the details as a team,” Tillman said. “We're shooting ourselves in the leg on offense...We have to focus on the little things.”
The Vols totaled 12 penalties worth 98 yards, five of which were false start penalties in the first half.
Tillman had back-to-back false start penalties himself on a drive that eventually stalled. The redshirt junior receiver knows plays like that aren’t going to be enough to beat a team like Alabama in their own stomping grounds.
“It’s a lack of execution, lack of focus,” Tillman said. “I had a penalty myself too, so it’s in the details.”
“The games where we haven’t shot ourselves in the foot are the games we’ve been dominant, and shown we are one of the top offenses in the country. The games where we are killing ourselves, it’s the opposite.”