Tennessee’s forgettable football season continued Saturday afternoon as No. 6 Florida built a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Vols added a pair of late scores to cut the final to 31-19.
The win marked Florida's 15th in the last 16 years in the series as Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt dropped to 0-9 in his career against Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Here are three takeaways.
Florida doubles dips
A strong first 25 minutes once again had Tennessee in striking distance late in the first half, but the Vols let things slip away from them early in the third quarter.
Tennessee had the ball at midfield, driving while trailing 10-7 with under four minutes remaining in the first half.
The Vols had a chance to tie the game up, take the lead, or at the very least pick up a first down to dwindle the clock.
Instead, Tennessee went backwards, punting on fourth-and-16.
The Vols’ defense had been solid the whole first half and forced Florida into an immediate third-and-11. Kyle Trask found Jacob Copeland for 28 yards and a first down.
Three plays later, Florida faced a third-and-12. Dan Mullen drew up a beautiful receiver screen and Trevon Grimes picked up 17 yards and a first down.
“It would have been huge,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said of getting a stop before halftime. “That’s the different between getting a turnover or them getting a touchdown or field goal. Between them putting points on the board and us putting points on the board. We just have to be able to execute.”
Four plays later and Kadarius Toney stood in the end zone wide open for a score.
Without a timeout, Tennessee ran the ball into halftime. Florida would open the second half with a five play, 75 yard touchdown drive.
In less than five minutes of game time, Tennessee went from trailing by three while driving to trailing by 17, effectively ending any real chances for an upset victory.
Mixed results from Bailey’s debut
For the first time this season, Tennessee didn’t start Jarrett Guaratano at quarterback, electing to go with true freshman Harrison Bailey.
It was Bailey’s first career start after playing sparingly in mop up duty this season.
Ironically, in some ways Bailey looked like a veteran, not putting the ball in harm’s way. Despite being sacked five times, Bailey showed good pocket awareness. Only one of the five sacks was Bailey’s fault as most were jailbreaks when the Gators brought third down pressure.
Bailey did this well on his lone, 94-yard, touchdown drive, scrambling for 15 yards.
On the other hand, Bailey struggled to connect on deep passes, narrowly missing Velus Jones Jr. on multiple occasions.
Bailey ended completing 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown
“I thought Harrison and JT (Shrout) both did some pretty good job,” Jeremy Pruitt said. “Considering they hadn’t played a whole lot of ball and it being a pretty good defense they’re going against. I thought they had some poise there. Obviously Harrison, the first time he’s played in a game like that all the way through. I thought he held the ball a few times too long, but I thought he kept his poise. I thought he scrambled well. Kept his eyes down the field.”
Most of Bailey’s completions came on short routes as the Marietta, Georgia native averaged 5.3 yards an attempt and 7.9 yards per completion.
Tennessee made the move to J.T. Shrout in the fourth quarter as Bailey didn’t get reps on the Vols’ last two drives.
“J.T. (Shrout) had two weeks of really good practice work,” Pruitt said. “On Wednesday he’s just throwing a ball and his shoulder pops. We didn’t know if he could even play going into today, but we felt like he could so we had a plan to play both the guys if J.T. could.”
Shrout played well, leading two touchdown drives as the Gators were in prevent defense.
No slowing down Kyle Trask
While there was some good and bad from Tennessee’s freshman quarterback, there was only good for Florida’s Heisman contender Kyle Trask.
Florida tried to establish the run early and was stonewalled by the Vols’ front seven. The Gators ended with just 21 rushing yards on 16 attempts, including seven and 17 yard gains on reverses.
The Gators abandoned the run and put the ball in the hands of their junior signal caller and he didn’t disappoint, completing 35-of-49 passes for 433 yards and four touchdowns.
Tennessee struggled to put pressure on Trask the whole game, while the Vols did record two sacks, one was a coverage sack and the other was a busted assignment by Florida right tackle Jean Delance.
“You have to be able to affect the quarterback,” Pruitt said. “You have to get to him. You have to affect him and we didn’t do a good enough job.”
Trask’s strong play helped the Gators convert six-of-13 third down attempts, including three on third downs 10 yards or further.
“This team was too good to let them off the hook,” Pruitt said. “And we let them off the hook from our defensive standpoint about four or five times on third down in the first half. When you’re playing inside man-to-man you shouldn’t get beat inside, you know. That happened to us a couple of times.”
Up Next
Tennessee will look to end its six game losing streak next Saturday when they travel to Nashville to take on 0-8 Vanderbilt.