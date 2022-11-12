No. 5 Tennessee used a dominant third quarter to take down Missouri 66-24. The offense bounced back after a tough outing last week by totaling 724 yards, a school record.
The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) keep themselves in playoff conversations with the dominant win over the Tigers (4-6, 2-4). Likewise, Hendon Hooker’s 409 total yards and four total touchdowns sustains his Heisman candidacy alongside Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Hooker came out the gates firing by finding Jacob Warren and Bru McCoy for gains of 22 and 38 yards. He then did some damage with his legs to put the Vols in the red zone, setting up a Jabari Small touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
It was much of the same in the next drive, but things stalled out when Hooker held the ball in the pocket too long and was sacked on a fourth-down attempt despite an open Hyatt. The Tigers took advantage of the good field position on the next drive when quarterback Brady Cook did some damage with his legs and set up a Luther Burden III touchdown to even the score at 7-7.
Tennessee went for it again on the following drive and Hooker was able to find Hyatt deep middle for 30 yards. With the catch, Hyatt became the 9th Vol to surpass the 1000-yard mark. Jaylen Wright ran it in on the next play and was the beginning of three consecutive drives ending in touchdowns.
Tennessee led 28-14 at one point and it seemed that they would soon run away with the game, but the Tigers clawed back after a 40-yard rush by Cook set up a field goal at the end of the half. Cook then connected with Dominic Lovett for a 38-yard score to bring the Tigers within four points.
The Tennessee offense then responded in a big way when Hyatt was put in motion and ran a seam off of it. Hooker found him wide open with a blocker, setting up a 68-yard touchdown reception for Hyatt.
Freshman running back Dylan Sampson displayed his burst and broke the game wide open with his first two rushes, taking one for 42 yards and the other for 15 to set up Princeton Fant’s second receiving touchdown of the day and the season.
On six carries, Sampson recorded 98 yards on the ground and a touchdown. It was an overall impressive day by the Vols’ backs, who combined for a total of 203 yards on 7.25 yards per carry.
The Vols coasted the rest of the way to victory and added to their total. Joe Milton entered the game for Hooker in the fourth quarter and immediately found Ramel Keyton for a 46-yard touchdown. On the next drive, he found Squirrel White deep for 58-yards to the goal line, setting up Sampson's score.
