GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Everything that could’ve gone wrong for Tennessee football on Saturday. A lack of tackling and subpar offensive line play for the Vols led to a 29-16 loss against Florida in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Gators (2-1, 1-0 SEC) had their way on the ground. Florida's Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards against what was a stout defensive front for No. 11 Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) through the first two weeks.
Offensively, a lack of execution on the offensive line hindered the Vols’ ability to get any momentum going. Quarterback Joe Milton finished 20-of-34 on the night with two touchdowns and an interception.
The Vols committed 10 penalties for a total of 79 yards.
Tennessee fails to end 20-year drought in The Swamp: How it happened
Florida received the opening kickoff and started rolling offensively. The Gators were forced to settle for a 46-yard field goal which got tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Milton and the Vols looked to be in 2022 form on their first drive, marching 71 yards down the field to score on an 11-yard throw to Ramel Keyton. Squirrel White picked up a 41-yard pass on the drive as well.
After that, it was all Gators. Running back Etienne ripped off a 62-yard run to bring it to 7-6 after a missed extra point. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. added a touchdown of his own on the next Florida drive, scoring from four yards out.
Milton threw his first interception as a Vol, launching the ball while being hit. Florida made the Vols pay for the turnover, Mertz snuck it in to put the Gators up 19-7.
Mertz hit Johnson on an 18-yard touchdown pass to extend the Gators’ lead to 26-7 going into halftime.
Milton was held to 8-of-12 for 92 yards in the first half. Tennessee had just 122 yards of offense as well.
The Vols opened the second half with a drive that stalled out in Florida territory. Charles Campbell nailed a 42-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 16.
After a Florida punt, Milton hit Dont’e Thornton for a 42-yard gain to set the Vols up in the Gator red zone. The drive stalled, and the Vols turned it over on downs.
Tennessee forced a Florida punt, and turned it over on downs again. This time, though, the Gators capitalized with a 27-yard field goal to take a 29-10 lead with 9:55 left in the game.
Milton hit Bru McCoy for a 55-yard touchdown with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter. The Vols couldn't convert the 2-point conversion, making the score 29-16.
