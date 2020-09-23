Tennessee’s football staff grew over the offseason, with the addition of four new assistant coaches.
The Vols picked up Jimmy Brumbaugh as co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Shelton Felton as outside linebackers coach, Joe Osovet as tight ends coach and Jay Graham as running backs coach. Brian Niedermeyer also moved from tight ends coach to inside linebackers coach.
The new additions only add to what is already an impressive coaching staff. The new coaches are well versed in each of their fields.
Brumbaugh has been coaching for more than a decade. He joins the Vols after a one-year stint with Colorado as defensive line coach. Brumbaugh also had a career as a player, spending time at Auburn, the XFL and in arena football. Brumbaugh will have some familiar faces at Tennessee, as he coached alongside the Vols defensive coordinator at Kentucky.
"I think Jimmy Brumbaugh is one of the best defensive line coaches in the country,” Ansley said. “I think he's very technically sound, very technically oriented, very meticulous in his approach, has a drill for everything that they need to do up front, has video evidence to back that up with his coaching, and the kids like that.”
For Felton, this season on Rocky Top won’t be his first. Felton was on the Vols staff as a quality control analyst in 2018 during Pruitt’s first year as head coach. Felton makes his return to Tennessee after a season spent with the University of Akron. During his time at Akron, he helped develop linebacker John Lako into a first-team all-conference selection. Felton is making an impact for the Vols outside linebackers already.
"Shelton Felton is doing a really good job, with outside linebackers, getting those guys to go and getting them to come off the ball the right way, striking blockers and being multiple, because those guys have a lot of responsibility," Ansley said. "They have to be apex players, they have to be the edge of the line, they have to pass rush, they have to drop. ... So they're all doing a nice job. We all have room for improvement and we look to get that done every day."
On the offensive side, Osovet is looking to make an on-the-field impact, after playing an off-the-field role as director of player development in 2018 and director of football programming in 2019 for the Vols. Osovet is making his return to the field after solidifying himself as one of the top junior college coaches in the nation. In a career that spanned from 1995 to 2017, Osovet coached 11 NFL players and 47 players that would go on to play NCAA Division I football.
Graham will also be making a return to Rocky Top, as he has had several stints with the Vols before. Graham was a running back for the Vols from 1993 to 1996. He then proceeded to have a six-year NFL career, before entering the coaching world.
Graham made his first return to Tennessee in 2005, when he joined the team as a graduate assistant for a year. He was a running back coach for many teams before returning to Tennessee again to be a running back coach for the Vols in 2012.
Graham coached at Florida State and Texas A&M in recent years before making his return to the Vols. He joins the Vols with an impressive resume, coaching in or playing in seven bowl games. The Vols running backs speak highly of their new coach and believe his experience is beneficial to the team.
"Coach Graham is an unbelievably great guy,” sophomore running back Eric Gray said. “You can see the experience that he has coaching running backs. He's taught me so much in just the short time that he's been here; being able to read a front, read a defense, safety rotation and different things like that which I never really thought about.”
Nidermeyer, who is in his third season with the Vols, will look to have success on the other side of the ball as he transitions to a linebacker coach. Ansley expects Niedermeyer to bring some energy to the Vols inside linebackers.
"Brian Niedermeyer is a young guy with a lot of energy,” Ansley said “I’ve known him for a long time; he's a bright young mind. He's been an offensive guy but he has a defensive background working with Coach Pruitt and myself on defensive staffs before we got to Tennessee, so he's just picking up where he left off.”
The Vols finished off last season with a six game win streak, and they hope that a lot of fresh faces on the coaching staff will help to give the Vols what they need to have a successful season.