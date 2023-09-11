Tight end McCallan Castles quickly deferred praise from himself onto wide receiver Bru McCoy. After all, McCoy was the lead blocker for Castles’ first touchdown as a Vol.
He relented though, and couldn’t hide his excitement about running the the 43-yard reception against Austin Peay.
“The first thing going in my head is ‘Don’t get caught, don’t get caught,’” Castles said on Monday. “Then when I got in the end zone, it was crazy how much energy and excitement. It was awesome.”
Castles’ touchdown came on a tough day for the Vols’ passing attack. Quarterback Joe Milton struggled with accuracy at times. To compile the issue, receivers struggled with catching the ball.
The UC Davis transfer Castles wasn’t immune from the issues. He had a drop earlier in the game. He bounced back, using the “snap-and-clear” mantra that has been preached all offseason.
“You got to part it and reset, stuff’s going to happen,” Castles said. “It’s football, it’s never going to be perfect. You just kind of have to move on to that next play mentality and come back.”
Veteran tight end Jacob Warren got a touchdown of his own in Week 1 and Castles joined the fun in Week 2.
Tennessee’s tight ends only caught three touchdown passes a season ago. Princeton Fant caught all three, two against Missouri and one against South Carolina. The emphasis on tight ends in 2023 is coming to fruition.
“Two guys that do it right every single day,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Both have the ability to make plays. Been great to see those guys get an opportunity and then go execute here early in the football season. Those guys are a huge part of what we do in the pass game and the run game. Anticipate those guys continuing to have big years.”
Thus far, Castles has two receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. His counterpart, Warren, has two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.
“How he prepares and the athlete that he is kind of shows up in that moment,” Warren said of Castles’ touchdown. “He’s able to make one miss and step out of one and accelerate to get to the end zone was really special. It was cool to watch.”
PFF graded Castles out at 65.6 after his performance against Austin Peay after playing 38 snaps. Out of the transfer portal, the 6-foot-5 and 252-pound Castles was brought in to help replace the void left by the outgoing Fant.
Castles wanted a chance to play in the SEC. He grew up watching Pac-12 games and dreaming of playing in plays like Folsom Field or Rice-Eccles Stadium.
He has now experienced a home SEC environment, and a tough road environment is waiting for him on Saturday. Castles is excited for the trip to the Swamp, and the challenges it presents.
The Vols will feel the noise in full on Saturday night in Ben Hill Griffin against a Gator team searching for revenge.
“Every game is crazy because these are my first SEC games,” Castles said. “I’m super excited. It’s going to be a great area to be in. I know The Swamp at night, so it’s going to be great.”
