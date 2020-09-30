After transferring to Tennessee in January, offensive lineman Cade Mays has been ruled eligible to play by the SEC.
Mays spent his first two college seasons at Georgia where he started a plethora of game for the Bulldogs across the offensive line.
Mays was originally ruled ineligible by the NCAA before they overruled their own decision and made him eligible on Sept. 17. Tennessee spent the previous two weeks waiting for word from the SEC who also had to approve the transfer due to it being an inner conference transfer.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey drug his feet on approving Mays, as well as transfers Joey Gatewood (Auburn to Kentucky) and Otis Reese (Georgia to Ole Miss), due to a rule that stated inner conference transfers must sit out a year.
The league's president's organized a vote earlier this week and decided to allow inner conference transfers immediate eligibility.
Mays will make his Tennessee debut Saturday at noon ET when the Vols are set to face off with Missouri. Mays is expected to start at either right guard or right tackle.