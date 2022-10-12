No. 6 Tennessee played its best game of the season on Saturday, routing LSU on the road 40-13 on its way to a 5-0 start heading into No. 3 Alabama this week.
In a change of pace from the first four games, Tennessee’s defense came to play in the win, while the offense was its normal high-production self.
Here’s how the Vols graded out against LSU.
Quarterback
Hendon Hooker once again gave Heisman Trophy voters an example of why his name belongs in the conversation.
The veteran quarterback torched the Tigers’ defense – which was the best defense Tennessee has faced all season statistically. He threw for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns on an efficient 17-27 and also picked up 56 yards on the ground.
It was a great performance Saturday – not his best of the season – but enough to guide the Vols to a dominant win.
Grade: A
Running Backs
Jabari Small had his best game of the season Saturday, posting 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 rushing attempts. He was the start of Tennessee’s offense – a change from Tennessee’s typical pass-heavy offense.
Jaylen Wright also had a solid 59-yard performance, giving Small a break when he needed it.
Together, the pair showed what they can do in the backfield. Small can pick up big yardage and Wright comes in to do the dirty work, punching in short runs for first downs.
Grade: A
Wide Receivers
Bru McCoy was the star of the show on Saturday for the Vols. The transfer from USC had his best game in orange, recording 140 yards on just seven receptions. He had a huge 48-yard reception to set up a touchdown a few plays later.
Jalin Hyatt gave the Vols some great production as well with 63 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including one of Hooker’s best passes of his career on a 44-yard dime.
The receivers had a relatively slow day for the most part, but still were great.
B+
Offensive Line
Tennessee’s offensive line protected Hooker well while also blocking well for the running backs. LSU recorded just two tackles for loss and no sacks – though a big hit did force a Hooker fumble.
The offensive line will need similar production to take on Alabama’s defensive line next week.
Grade: A
Front Seven
Tennessee’s front seven was outstanding on Saturday. It was a bright spot in the Vols’ defense that has been lackluster overall this season.
Byron Young led the way for the Vols’ front seven, recording five tackles and 2.5 of Tennessee’s five sacks.
The Vols also picked up nine tackles for loss on the game and held LSU to 55 rushing yards.
Grade: A
Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary was once again lackluster against the Tigers, but it managed to help hold LSU to just 13 points. LSU picked up 300 yards through the air – a lot from a quarterback who has not been great passing the ball.
The Vols’ secondary will need to have its best game of the season on Saturday against Alabama.
Grade: C
Special Teams
From the opening play, Tennessee’s secondary came out hot. LSU muffed the kickoff and Paxton Brooks recovered his own kick. On the next drive, Dee Williams had a big 58-yard punt return that set up a field goal a few plays later. Chase McGrath was 4/5 on field goals.
Grade: A
Coaching
Josh Heupel did everything he needed to on Saturday to pick up a win and continue to build confidence heading into one of the biggest games of the year.
The second-year coach was calm, cool and collected, coasting to the win.
Grade: A
Overall
Tennessee’s win over LSU solidified the Vols as a top team in the SEC this season and gave them momentum heading into Alabama. It was a complete game from start to finish, something that they have improved upon greatly from last season.
Grade: A
