Tennessee enters the early signing period in an odd position with the Vols’ preparing for their regular season finale with Texas A&M. On top of that, there isn’t a guarantee that Jeremy Pruitt is retained as Tennessee’s coach after the season, though it seems the most likely outcome.
Tennessee enters Wednesday with 21 verbal commits and the nation’s 15th ranked signing class according to the 247sports composite rankings. There aren’t a ton of Tennessee targets set to decide soon, but we’ll keep you updated on who’s signed with the Vols.
This list has been updated as of 6:00 p.m. ET.
Aaron Willis, Inside linebacker
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 4-star
ESPN: 4-star
The 5-foot-11, 205 pound inside linebacker is a modern-day insider backer, smaller in stature but with speed and an ability to play sideline-to-sideline and the pass. Willis ranks as 130thbest player in the 247sports composite rankings and chose the Vols over Alabama and Maryland. Willis is originally from Maryland before playing his senior season in Virginia.
Christian Charles, Athlete
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
The Gainesville, Georgia native is one of Tennessee's most recent additions to its 2021 signing class, committing to Tennessee in mid October. The 3-star athlete ranks as the nation's 606th best player. Charles projects to play cornerback in college.
Amari McNeill, Offensive lineman
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
The low rated 3-star is one of the most recent commitments in the Tennessee class, committing to the Vols on Dec. 7th over Charlotte, Virginia Tech and Minnesota. McNeill ranks as the 976th best player in the nation and 85th in the state of Georgia according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Tiyon Evans, Running back
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
Ranked as the top junior college running back and third best junior college prospect in the country, Evans had an odd recruitment, committing to Tennessee back in April, backing off his pledge in September only to recommit to Tennessee in November. The do it all running back is one of Tennessee's top commits and makes up one of the class' strengths, its running back depth.
Miles Campbell, Tight end
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
The 6-foot-3, 238 pound Campbell committed to Tennessee in May over Auburn and Georgia Tech. The big tight end can black and catch, helping him rank as the nation's 430th overall player and 17th best tight end in the country. Campbell will have a chance to make an early impact depending on which tight ends elect to return for a second senior season
Trinity Bell, Athlete
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
The massive, 6-foot-7, 260 pound tight end is a high school two-sport star at Georgia's Albertville High School, starring on the football field and the hardwood. Rated as the nation's 462nd best player and the 30th best athlete, Bell is most likely to play tight end at Tennessee but could possibly grow into a defensive lineman with his massive frame.
KaTron Evans: Defensive tackle
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 4-star
ESPN: 4-star
Evans is one of the two commits Tennessee pulled out of the state of Maryland and he played at St. Frances Academy, the same school Tennessee freshman Dominic Bailey attended. Evans committed to Tennessee in May over Maryland and ranks as the 176th best player in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings.
William Parker, Offensive tackle
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
Parker was one of the Vols' most impressive win of the cycle as Tennessee earned the Pearl Cohn standout's commitment over serious pursuit from Alabama and Florida. The 6-foot-5, 330 pounds lineman seems poised to play offensive tackle due to the Vols need there, but he could also play guard. Parker ranks as the 410th best player in the country and 10th best player in the state of Tennessee according to the 247sports composite.
Walker Merrill, Receiver
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 4-star
ESPN: 4-star
The 6-foot-1 receiver broke multiple school records while helping lead Brentwood to runner up in the 6A State Title. Merrill committed to Tennessee in March over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss. Merrill ranks as the nation's 350th best player and the state of Tennessee's ninth best player.
Kaidon Salter, Quarterback
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 4-star
ESPN: 3-star
One of the best pieces of Tennessee’s class stayed firm during the Vols’ struggles this fall. The Cedar Hill, Texas native picked Tennessee over Baylor and Auburn in May. The dual threat quarterback ranks as the sixth best in the nation and as the 157th best player according to the 247sports composite rankings. Salter plans to early reenroll at Tennessee in January and will look to compete to be the Vols’ starting quarterback next season.
J'Marion Gooch
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
Gooch, a Gallatin, Tennessee native, played his high school ball just down the road from Tennessee at The King's Academy in Seymour. Gooch originally committed to Auburn in April before flipping to the Vols on the last day of August. Gooch ranks as the nation's 774th best player in the nation according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Julian Nixon, Receiver
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
Nixon committed to Tennessee in April over Auburn and was an integral part of Tennessee's red hot recruiting run in the spring. The 6-foot-3, 230 pound Georgia native is ranked as a receiver but could play tight end in college. Nixon ranks as the 321st best player in the 247sports composite rankings.
Cody Brown, Running back
247sports: 4-star
Rivals: 4-star
ESPN: 4-star
Brown committed to Tennessee over Auburn in May and provides Jeremy Pruitt the strong, physical running back that he looks for. Brown stars at Georgia's Parview High School and ranks as the nation's 229th best player and 10 best running back according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Jaylen Wright, Running back
247sports: 3-star
Rivals : 3-star
ESPN: 3-star
The third and final running back in Tennessee's class was on of its first commits as Wright choose the Vols in March over Duke. The speedster from North Carolina is the home run threat in Tennessee's class. Wright ranks as the nation's 646th best player and the 35th best player in North Carolina according to 247sports composite rankings.
Byron Young, Weakside defensive end
247sports: 3-star
Rivals: 3-star
ESPN: NR
Young was a surprise addition to Tennessee's signing class on Wednesday as the junior college pass rusher committed to Tennessee over Ole Miss and Auburn. Young ranks as the second best junior college weak side defensive end in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. Young will attempt to provide an instant impact at a position the Vols have struggled at this fall.