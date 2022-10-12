As of two weeks ago, I am the Sports Editor for The Daily Beacon.
There is a lot of pride that comes with that title, as some great writers have held this position before me including Tim Vacek, who gave me my start in journalism at Bearden High School, Ryan Schumpert, my first editor at the Beacon and current Vols beat writer for Rocky Top Insider, and of course Josh Lane, my friend and former colleague who is now bringing you all the latest in Blount County sports as well as covering Tennessee sports over at The Daily Times.
A little bit about me: I joined the Beacon my sophomore year and covered softball later that year. My junior year I covered Tennessee soccer’s SEC title run and the Lady Vols’ Sweet 16 season in the winter. I covered Tennessee baseball’s historic season and wrote more game stories about the Vols winning than I could’ve ever imagined, and now I’m covering football.
Being on the football beat has been a great experience, and I am excited to continue covering it for the rest of the season. And don’t look now, but basketball season is less than a month away.
I’ve already learned a lot in my first couple of weeks on the job – mainly how much more work Josh did than me. It is a hard but rewarding job, but I am grateful that I was prepared well for it by past editors and now feel ready to lead the Beacon sports staff for the next semester and a half.
But I feel half as confident in myself as I do in the rest of the staff here at the Beacon. Our sports writers are eager to bring the university the best sports coverage possible, and they are already killing it. They make stepping into this job much easier.
That’s enough about me. Let’s talk football.
If you’ve stepped foot on campus anytime in the past month or so, you know that there’s a certain feeling going around – something in the air. What is that something in the air? A good football team.
Current Tennessee students have never experienced a good football team while on campus. Current seniors saw Jeremy Pruitt put together a decent season their freshman year and then experienced the worst Tennessee football season ever along with Pruitt’s fast downfall in 2020. Last season, Josh Heupel gave fans the hope they needed with a solid first season, and that leads us to where we are now.
As I walked from Neyland Stadium to my house in Fort Sanders after Tennessee’s win over rival Florida in late September, I thought to myself, “Is this Tennessee team legit?” The answer I came to was maybe.
Then two weeks later, the Vols marched into Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and made a fool of LSU, 40-13. I asked myself the same question as before but this time my answer was yes, this team is legit.
How legit? Legit enough to have a chance against Alabama.
Alabama has dominated Tennessee for the last 15 years. Not only have the Crimson Tide beat the Vols every year since 2006, they have flat out dominated Tennessee. Every year it’s a David and Goliath story, but Goliath comes out on top time and time again.
But now, David — the Vols — have a chance.
Alabama is still the powerhouse it has been for years, but it has struggled more than normal. A close call in Texas against the Longhorns left the Crimson Tide looking mortal, and last week Texas A&M was a few yards away from defeating Alabama.
It seems like Alabama is due for a loss, and Tennessee is the team to do it.
The Vols are a 7.5-point underdog, but that number could change depending on a few key players’ health statuses, the big ones being Tide quarterback Bryce Young and Vols’ receiver Cedric Tillman.
Tennessee matches up well with Alabama on paper. Its offense will have to shine, of course, and its defense will have to have a game like it did against LSU, and there needs to be minimal mistakes, but that’s a given when you’re playing a top team in the country.
As for the off-the-field factors, Tennessee fans will be in full effect on Saturday. The atmosphere at Florida was already insane, and now Tennessee has another ranked win under its belt as the Tide comes to town. This will also be the first time two top-10 teams have played in Neyland Stadium since 1998. Not to mention ESPN’s College GameDay, SEC Nation and a handful of other shows will be in Knoxville just to add to the hype surrounding the game.
Every fan in the country hopes that their presence will make a difference in a game, and for Tennessee fans, they have proved time and time again that they can make a difference. Baker Mayfield, former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman winner, called Tennessee “a different type of loud” after the Sooners came to Knoxville in 2015. Other quarterbacks have talked about how it was hard to call out plays over screaming Vol fans. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has to be nervous for his players – especially the ones playing in Neyland for the first time.
My last point on this game: I talked to Alabama’s The Crimson White sports editor Austin Hannon this week about the game, and he told me how fans and students genuinely feel nervous heading into the game. For Tennessee fans, that alone should be enough to instill some confidence heading into Saturday.
I want to mention the College Football Playoff briefly. If Tennessee wins the game on Saturday, it will be in the CFP conversation. If the Vols lose, they can still be in the conversation. The great part about having such a difficult schedule is that it gives you room to lose.
Here is my more likely scenario and less likely scenario for Tennessee making the CFP.
Likely scenario: Tennessee defeats Alabama and loses to Georgia. The Vols would have to win every other game too, but that doesn’t seem like a problem at this point. Then, Georgia would have to lose the SEC Championship game to Alabama. After that, it would be up to the CFP Committee to make a decision on which team is most fit – or maybe we would even see three SEC teams in the CFP.
Less likely scenario: Tennessee loses to Alabama, defeats Georgia and wins all the games in between. The Vols are probably not going to beat Georgia on its home field, but there is a chance, of course. In this scenario, Tennessee would go to the SEC Championship, where it could probably afford to lose to Alabama again, but a win would be ideal.
Both of the scenarios have a lot of factors I’m not discussing as well. Tennessee could have a fluke loss to Missouri, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, etc. We also will have to see how Lane Kiffin finishes out the season down in Mississippi.
So Vol fans, don’t buy your ticket just yet, but know that a CFP appearance is not at all unrealistic.
