The first month of the season hasn’t been a friend of Jeremy Pruitt in his first two years as a college head coach.
Tennessee has gone a combined 1-6 against football bowl series opponents in September of Pruitt’s first two seasons, getting outscored by opponents 226-130 — nearly a two touchdown per game differential
Those concerns amplify during this strange season. While COVID-19 creates challenges at every school, the contact tracing protocols have been an amplified problem at Tennessee with over half the team missing time due to quarantine since July.
The contact tracing issues were magnified further during fall camp. Tennessee has had up to 44 players out at practice this camp, with just shy of 30 players being out due to contact tracing.
The Vols have had position groups decimated, including offensive line and running back- where Tennessee had only one scholarship player available earlier in camp.
Contact tracing and guys missing practice is a concern everywhere, and SEC coaches aren’t eagerly giving out numbers like Pruitt did. It could certainly be a bigger problem for other schools then they’re letting on but, on the surface, no one has been hurt by this more than Tennessee.
The layout of Tennessee’s schedule also explains why the Vols must start strong in 2020. There will be no free wins in a SEC only season and Tennessee won’t be able to coast past lesser opponents in the season’s first month.
According to the AP poll, Tennessee is worse than five teams on its schedule: No. 4 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 8 Auburn and No. 5 Florida. The Vols are rated higher than South Carolina, Missouri, No. 23 Kentucky, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Three of Tennessee’s first four games match them up with teams they rank higher than. If the Vols want to have a successful 2020 season they need to capitalize on those first four games. Pruitt has done an excellent job of flipping Tennessee’s roster in his first two seasons, but the Vols don’t have the talent of the league’s top teams.
Tennessee is a three-point favorite in the season opener at South Carolina and likely won’t be more than a four to five-point favorite against Kentucky in week four.
The line for winning conference games is still thin for Tennessee and they must avoid the mistakes that have cost them in Pruitt’s first two seasons.
Lastly, Tennessee’s recruiting is on an upward trajectory. Pruitt parlayed the strong close to the 2019 season with a top-10 signing class and the Vols’ 2021 class is going well as they currently hold the nation’s No. 6 class according to 247sports composite team rankings.
Pruitt and his staff are recruiting with the big boys in the SEC but at some point, you can’t sell hope anymore and you have to sell results. Tennessee needs to have a strong showing on the field this year to continue its buzz as a program on the rise. That means both winning games that you’re supposed to and competing better against the top of the SEC and your rivals; Alabama, Florida and Georgia have outscored Tennessee 255-84 the last two seasons.
The start of the 2020 season is huge for the Vols’ short term success this season and for the program’s longterm trajectory.