FBS college football is unique in that it is the only sport that the NCAA does not run the national championship. Instead, for the majority of its history the national championship has been decided by polls. Even today, while there is the College Football Playoff, the national champion is still technically decided by polls.
Really, only two polls — AP, Coaches’ — should be considered major; this is the standard that many, including those in the SEC, follow. Which brings me to the point of my column. Schools, please stop claiming fake national titles. It just makes you look silly.
Many schools claim fake national titles, including Ole Miss, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and UCF. However, I am going to focus on Alabama’s five questionable titles and two titles by Michigan and USC that I don’t think should count, as well as the four suspicious banners hanging on our own campus.
Whenever fake national titles are discussed, Alabama is usually the first school that is mentioned as many doubt their claimed 17 titles. As I previously mentioned, if you look at the SEC record book, they list 12 titles. Among the other five titles is the one claim that is the poster child for fake national titles: 1941, when the Crimson Tide finished the season with 9-2 record and third in the SEC. They would finish the season ranked #20 by the respected AP poll, which was the fifth highest for a SEC team.
Michigan in 1997 and USC in 2003 have slightly different circumstances, but the general principle is the same: there was a national championship game and they didn’t win it. Michigan won the Rose Bowl, because the Big Ten didn’t join the Bowl Alliance, and then claimed the AP title. The same applies for USC; they may have been snubbed for the championship game, but there was a title game, and they didn’t win it.
Finally, here at Tennessee, there are four “fake” titles with varying degrees of authenticity. Of the four, the most legitimate claim is that of the 1938 Vols team, who went 11-0 that year. Unfortunately, TCU also went 11-0, and 55 of the 77 AP poll voters chose TCU as the national championship. It is preposterous to try to go back that many years and argue that Tennessee had the best team when 71% of the experts at that time said otherwise.
The Vols’ claims to 1940 and 1950 are much the same issue. In 1940, Tennessee was one of four undefeated teams, but AP poll voters placed Tennessee at #4. Ten years later, the Vols suffered a loss and Oklahoma went undefeated. Tennessee finished #4 in the AP poll and #3 in the Coaches’ poll. I understand that the final polls came before the bowls, but those were the rules at the time.
However, the 1967 Vols title claim is the most illegitimate claim that Tennessee has hanging in Neyland. Doug Dickey’s Vols lost their opener to UCLA and would go on to lose the bowl game after the final polls came out. Tennessee finished the season #2 behind USC, who beat UCLA, in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. It was interesting that the game that the 1967 “championship” team was honored for was an embarrassing near-upset by 4-8 UMass in 2017. It almost was as if fate was offended that the 1967 Vols were being called “National Champions.”