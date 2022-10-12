Each week, Andrew Peters, the sports editor and football beat writer at The Daily Beacon, gives his keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, Beacon staff writer Eric Woods gives his keys and predictions as well.
This week, the Vols are 5-0 heading into the Alabama game and looking for their first win over the Tide in 15 years.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Stop Alabama at the line of scrimmage
Tennessee is not going to stop Alabama through the air. The Tide’s receivers are too good for the Vols’ secondary. So, Tennessee’s defensive line needs to step up and force Alabama to deal with some difficult second and longs and third and longs.
The defensive line was great against LSU, but it needs to have its best game of the season on Saturday.
2. Win the offensive battle
It sounds simple, but the key for Tennessee on Saturday is to have the better offensive game. Tennessee needs to play fast and make it a high scoring game to make up for what will likely be an offensive masterpiece by Alabama.
Florida and LSU both kept their offenses on the field as long as possible, going for it on risky fourth down situations against the Vols to try to keep up with their offensive production. Tennessee needs to force Alabama to do the same.
Eric Woods
1. Aggressive play calling on both sides of the ball
The Vols have no chance against Alabama if they play passive. On both sides of the ball, Josh Heupel and the rest of the coaching staff cannot be afraid to take risks. On the offensive side of the ball, that might mean rolling the dice on fourth downs. Tennessee has to finish drives with touchdowns. Against LSU, the Vols offense was able to get away with settling for field goals against a struggling offense. The Crimson Tide can score effectively and efficiently, and the Vols must be able to match and even get ahead.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee has struggled to get off the field. Alabama is one of the best teams in the country on third down. Tennessee simply cannot just sit back in coverage in those situations and put pressure on Bryce Young.
2. Contain Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs is the X-Factor for the Crimson Tide, plain and simple. He is the most dynamic player on the team and one of the most dynamic players in the country. Gibbs is a lethal runner and effective pass catcher with over 700 yards and five touchdowns combined. Gibbs is the key to both opening up the offense for the Tide and shutting down the offense for the Vols. The Vols linebackers and secondary must know where he is at all times.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Alabama -7.5
O/U: 65.5
Andrew Peters
Though Tennessee has its best chance to defeat the Crimson Tide in years, the Vols won’t be able to contain Alabama’s air-raid offense, especially if Bryce Young is able to play. The game will be a great test of where Tennessee is actually at, but ultimately Alabama has the better team and will come out on top.
Tennessee 35, Alabama 42
Eric Woods
This is the time where Tennessee shows what type of team it is. Is just another promising year for the Vols? Or is this the year where they get over the hump and become a premier college football program again? It isn’t as simple as a win being the former and a loss being the latter; a win would most definitely be huge, but a loss isn’t detrimental. I think Bama will ultimately come away with the win as the more complete team, but Tennessee will show that it can hang with top teams in the country. Win or lose, I believe that the Vols will establish themselves as a serious contender in the SEC East moving forward.
Tennessee 31, Alabama 38
