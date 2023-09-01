Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Caleb Jarreau and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, No. 12 Tennessee takes on unranked Virginia in the season-opener. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
KEYS
Caleb Jarreau
1. Protect the quarterback
Josh Heupel was non-committal about the status of Cooper Mays heading into Saturday’s game. That likely means we won’t see the veteran center in action on Saturday.
Ollie Lane will more than likely get the nod at center which calls for rotating at other spots. Andrej Karic will be thrust into a starter role. We will see our first glimpse of John Campbell as well.
The last thing you want is for your quarterback to take hits, especially in the season opener. Protection will be paramount on Saturday, not just for the play calling but to preserve Joe Milton’s health.
2. Iron out the receiver rotation
Tennessee has a good problem at receiver. They have a lot of capable bodies, but who will be the final rotation? Does Heupel use four-wide sets, or stick with a tight end?
It’s safe to say Bru McCoy will be on the field, but where will Dont’e Thornton Jr. fit in? Squirrel White is a great slot receiver, but Thronton can give you more versatility at the position. You also have Ramel Keyton still.
The Vols need to have a better idea of their rotation coming out of Saturday, especially as SEC play quickly approaches.
Eric Woods
1. Get an early lead
It’s no secret that Tennessee has by far the more talented roster as well as a home crowd advantage despite it being a neutral-site game. However, it’s week one and there is a blank slate for both teams, which could make things very interesting.
The Vols must get the offense going and put some points on the board early. If Virginia is still hanging around by the third or fourth quarter, then hope of an upset could cause the Cavaliers to overachieve, and who knows what will happen from there.
Joe Milton is an emotional player, so he needs to find confidence early and hit the easy throws. Milton doesn’t need to have a Heisman-caliber first game, but he can’t put Tennessee in a position to beat itself.
If Tennessee can be up by two or more touchdowns by the end of the first quarter or middle of the second quarter, Virginia simply doesn’t have the firepower to execute a comeback.
2. Secondary must be sharp
All offseason, head coach Josh Heupel and defensive coordinator Tim Banks have raved about improved depth in the defense. The front seven should be solid as always, but it’s the secondary that needs to show out on Saturday.
The unit has been under so much scrutiny under Heupel, and it’s time to see some improvement out of the group. Virginia’s offense isn’t the most complex. If the secondary struggles on Saturday, then that could spell trouble once SEC play starts.
PREDICTIONS
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -28
O/U: 56
Caleb Jarreau
I don’t think Tennessee will have much issue winning on Saturday. The goal is to stay healthy and try to iron out some kinks that exist from this team to last year’s.
Virginia has issues of its own, but Tennessee’s offense will be overwhelming. Nico Iamaleava may even get a touchdown of his own on Saturday.
Tennessee 52, Virginia 13
Eric Woods
I’m not expecting the Vols to have much trouble in their season opener. It will basically be a home game for Tennessee in Nashville, and Virginia is a team expected to finish at or near the bottom of the ACC. The Vols are better from a talent standpoint at nearly every position. So for me, it’s just a matter of how many points they win by.
Tennessee 45, Virginia 10
