Each week the two sports editors and football beat writers, Ryan Crews and Ryan Schumpert, will give their keys to Tennessee’s weekly matchup and prediction for the matchup.
We move on to Auburn
Keys to the game
Ryan Crews
1. Pick one quarterback and then protect him.
A retired head coach and current member of the College Football Hall of Fame used to say “If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have one.” For some reason Pruitt took that strategy and looks poised to do it again this week.
After last week’s game Pruitt said that he planned on playing both Bailey and Shrout, yet he simply played Bailey in the majority of the first half before switching to Shrout in the third quarter. This situation defeated the point of using two quarterbacks in terms of confusing the defense.
However, two quarterback systems rarely work, especially for chaotic teams like the Vols. Tennessee needs to find a guy it likes, (it should be one of the younger guys) and then trust, support and defend him. It needs some stability before they get the offense going.
Last week, the Vols let in an atrocious six sacks, none of which the Florida defense had much difficulty getting home. This cannot happen if they expect any level of success on the offensive side of the ball.
2. Don’t allow massive gaps in the defensive coverage.
The secondary started the year as one of Tennessee’s strong suits but that has not held as the season has progressed. The Vols have faced a lot of turnover in this position group, but Jeremy Pruitt is known as a secondary specialist, so you might expect better.
It looks like at certain points in the games, offensive players regularly find themselves in open spaces with plenty of greenspaces to run and gain yards. Compounding this, once the defensive back gets there, there have been issues bringing receivers down to the ground.
Last week, Tennessee defensive backs earned themselves prime placements in the highlight video of the Gators’ Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney and Jacob Copeland. They must be careful going against a young, hungry freshman in Ken Seals, not to fall to the same fate.
Ryan Schumpert
1. Eliminate catastrophic turnovers
This feels like something that shouldn’t have to be said, especially entering the ninth game of a team’s season, but that’s where we are as costly turnovers have plagued the Vols this season.
We’ve seen two pick sixes lose Tennessee a game that it shouldn’t have against Kentucky, and as the Vols head to Nashville as two touchdown favorites against a decimated Vanderbilt roster it’s vastly important that Tennessee doesn’t hand Vanderbilt free points.
Most of Tennessee’s turnovers have come at the hands of Jarrett Guarantano, or at least while he was playing quarterback. That won’t be the case this week as Tennessee is set to start either Harrison Bailey or J.T. Shrout.
Bailey looked decisive, especially considering it was his first career start, last week against Florida, consistently keeping the ball out of harm's way. Shrout impressed in fourth quarter action, but has a history of being a bit more reckless with the ball.
No matter who starts, don’t be surprised to see both earn snaps behind center.
2. Don’t let Seals get in a rhythm
There have been few bright spots on the field for Vanderbilt this season, but one has been the play of freshman quarterback Ken Seals. The Texas native has solidified the Commodores the future under center and is a capable player.
Vanderbilt’s receiving core is one of the few position groups for the Commodores not to have been decimated by opt outs and has some solid players.
Now Vanderbilt’s passing attack is far from dynamic, ranking just 11th in the SEC, but it is capable and Tennessee’s pass defense has struggled this season, especially on short passes over the middle.
Saturday is Vanderbilt’s last chance to get a win this season and the Commodores have beaten Tennessee in three of their last four tries. I say that to say that Vanderbilt will be motivated and believe it can win, even as big underdogs.
If Seals and the passing game can get Vanderbilt into a rhythm and put some points on the scoreboard early, the confidence that the Commodores can upset their biggest rival goes up.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -16
Over/Under: 49.5 points
Ryan Crews
Neither side comes into this matchup with a particularly strong team, as evidenced by their paltry records. Firstly the defense has allowed some of the most points in the league and have struggled to get off the field in key moments.
Both offenses have struggled, but seem to have young quarterbacks in Bailey and Seals, who can do some damage. Vanderbilt has seemed to have released Seals, but the question is how much freedom Tennessee will give Bailey. Neither side has a strong kicking game, as Tennessee will rely upon a punter in Paxton Brooks or a new player like Toby Wilson, and Vanderbilt will lean on Pierson Cooke, who is 3/7 on the year.
The deciding factor is the great unknown of who is going to be more motivated. The Commodores have seen more opt-outs than anyone, but the Big Orange has always been their most hated rival. The Vols looked to be weathering the losing streak, but the cracks are showing as players opt-out and recruits start to decommit. Something interesting from last week: Tennessee quarterbacks were sacked five times (not counting initial groundings) and none of the five did another player help up their quarterback.
While I think this game could go either way, I am leaning towards the Vols based on their superior talent and the fact that Pruitt might feel like he’s coaching for his job.
Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 21
Ryan Schumpert
Tennessee hasn’t won a football game in 68 days. Vanderbilt hasn’t won one 418 days.
That says about all you need to know about the two struggling football programs in Tennessee. With that being said, Vanderbilt has been decimated by opt outs and this is a game Tennessee should take care of and win.
Still, Tennessee’s offense hasn’t scored more than 21 points since the Vols’ week two win over Missouri, so this game isn’t a given.
Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 20