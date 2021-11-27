Each week, Josh Lane, the sports editor and football beat writer at The Daily Beacon, gives his keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, Beacon staff writer Andrew Peters gives his keys and predictions as well.
Let’s look at Tennessee’s regular season finale with Vanderbilt.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Continue the first quarter dominance
A staple of Josh Heupel’s offense has been an all-out domination of the first quarter. The Vols are outscoring opponents by a margin of 162-44 in the first quarter of games this season, including back-to-back 28-point showings against Mizzou and South Carolina.
Vanderbilt has been just the opposite of Tennessee in scoring early. The Commodores have been outscored 117-19 in the first quarter of games this season, a margin of nearly 100 points. Vanderbilt has been much better in the second half, but on many occasions, that early hole has proven to be too large to climb out.
Tennessee can stomp out any hope Vanderbilt has of an upset by scoring two or three times in the first quarter.
2. Stop Mike Wright on the ground
Clark Lea announced Tuesday that he plans to start Mike Wright against the Vols. Wright’s 844 yards and 7 passing touchdowns are nothing to write home about through nine games, but Wright has the potential to burn the Vols on the ground.
Wright is another athletic, mobile quarterback. The Commodores don’t shy away from letting him make plays — they run a lot of read options to play to his strengths. Wright does an excellent job saving busted plays on the ground as well.
Tennessee saw first hand how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be on the ground between Matt Corral and Bryce Young, and later saw pocket passer Will Levis do the same thing. The last thing the Vols need in their final regular season game is for Vanderbilt’s quarterback to torch them on the ground.
Maybe the fourth time's the charm?
Andrew Peters
1. Third down stops will be crucial
Getting stops on third down has seemed to be one of Tennessee’s kryptonites this season. Drives that should have ended with a three-and-out have been drawn out and sometimes ended with a touchdown.
Vanderbilt’s offense is not very good, averaging just over 15 points per game, but if the Vols fail to come up with crucial stops on third down the Commodores have a much better shot.
Tennessee’s offense will show up, that won’t be a problem, but the Vols’ defense has to make some big stops to ensure the game is out of reach for the Commodores.
2. Watch out for Vanderbilt’s secondary
Vanderbilt’s secondary is one of the team’s biggest plus sides. The secondary is full of guys who can bring the ball down and make life difficult for quarterbacks and receivers.
The Commodores’ secondary will offer some challenges for Velus Jones Jr., Cedric Tillman and JaVonta Payton, but it will also be some good experience for the receiver core.
Hendon Hooker will need to be accurate when airing it deep, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea for Tennessee to avoid Vandy’s secondary as much as possible.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -31.5
O/U: 63.5
Josh Lane
Vanderbilt has given Tennessee some trouble in year’s past, winning five of seven games from 2012-18, but those were totally different Tennessee teams.
Heupel has the Vols bowl eligible and is looking to finish the regular season with seven wins for the first time in two years. I think the Vols do just that, scoring early and often to end their regular season with a win.
Tennessee 45, Vanderbilt 14
Andrew Peters
There are two things that make for a complete Tennessee football season: a win over Kentucky and a win over Vanderbilt. Tennessee has failed to do both of these things in the past couple of years, but Heupel will change that on Saturday.
Tennessee will get a big win to close out the season 7-5, ending the regular season on a positive note and giving Vol fans hope heading into bowl season.
Tennessee 52, Vanderbilt 21