Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the Vols get to catch their breath against UT Martin after three straight ranked opponents, including Alabama last week.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Stay healthy
UT Martin is one of the Vols’ few gimme games of the season. That being said, staying healthy is not a given. Cedric Tillman has missed a month of football because of an injury sustained in the Akron game – which the Vols won soundly.
Tennessee needs to make sure it avoids injuries as the Vols will need everyone healthy for Kentucky and Georgia in back-to-back weeks. Get up big in the first half and then bring in the backups.
2. Let Milton air it out
It’s no secret that Tennessee has arguably the best backup quarterback in the SEC, but he hasn’t gotten the chance to sling the rock much given Tennessee’s tough schedule. This is one of the games where Joe Milton should get significant playing time, and I say let him go to work.
Milton said in the preseason that he still has the NFL Draft on his mind and Saturday is a chance for him to give NFL scouts a sneak-preview of how he can throw the ball. In his few appearances this season, Milton has been electric. Saturday shouldn’t be any different.
Eric Woods
1. Keep offense rolling
High offensive numbers and Tennessee have been synonymous with the Josh Heupel era, but that doesn’t mean that the Vols can get complacent against an inferior opponent. The big question is how will the Vols come out to play after last week’s fireworks.
It’s pretty safe to say that the Vols will win comfortably, but the offense must continue to show efficiency on the offensive side of the ball. If Cedric Tillman becomes available, get him involved early and often. With the emergence of Jalin Hyatt and his ability to be the No. 1 receiver, Tillman getting back to that status would make the offense even more electric. Take deep shots early and establish the run. A strong start is crucial in order to regroup physically and mentally for games.
2. Improve on defense
Right now, the defensive identity seems to be the fact that—outside of interior lineman— the group is bad. The Vols have been nursing injuries to key players on their already weak secondary. This game sandwiched between huge games could be a blessing, giving Tennessee time to incorporate some of its less experienced defenders and get them more comfortable to the game before jumping back into SEC play. Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks needs to feel comfortable with a consistent rotation and depth, especially with how quick the offense is able to get off the field.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -39
O/U: 66
Andrew Peters
While UT Martin is a strong FCS team and probably the best team in the Ohio Valley Conference this season, the Vols are the No. 3 team in the country for a reason. The Vols will see their seventh victory on Saturday and get a confidence booster heading into another tough stretch.
Tennessee 52, UT Martin 10
Eric Woods
The Vols haven’t shown struggles against non-power 5 teams yet this season. It’s likely that an FCS opponent won’t be any different. The Vols should be able to score early and often while being able to get valuable game reps for the less experienced guys heading into the rest of the season.
Tennessee 63, UT Martin 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.