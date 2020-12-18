This week, Daily Beacon co-sports editor and football beat writer Ryan Schumpert gives his keys and predictions for Tennessee’s matchup with Texas A&M.
Keys to the game
1. Win third down defense
Tennessee’s third down defense is something Jeremy Pruitt has been critical of all season and something the Vols have focused intensely on, even calling timeouts ahead of crucial third down plays.
Tennessee was better on third down last week at Vanderbilt, but that likely had more to do with the Commodores than the Vols.
Texas A&M has a strong, multidimensional, running game and an offensive line that allows the least amount of sacks in the SEC. Combine that with how bad Tennessee's pass rush has been this season, it seems unlikely that the Vols will force the Aggies into many third-and-longs.
If Tennessee wants even a chance to upset the No. 5 Aggies, they have to find a way to get off the field on third-and-short and third-and-intermediate.
2. Compete for 60 minutes
This is a little bit of a macro choice to the question, but it also applies to Tennessee’s chances of upsetting Texas A&M, if they don’t play and compete hard for 60 minutes the Vols have no chance to win.
But in a bigger sense, Jeremy Pruitt may no longer have a job at the University of Tennessee if his team quits on him Saturday. After a disappointing season, Phillip Fulmer has yet to come out publicly and say Jeremy Pruitt will be the Vols’ head coach in 2021. He did come out and give broad support for Pruitt during a Vol Calls appearance last month, but that’s about as far as he’s gone.
Pruitt himself has said that Fulmer and himself will talk about next season following the end of the regular season. If Pruitt’s players quit on him Saturday, it seems to make it more likely that Fulmer and Tennessee will move on from Pruitt.
Despite Tennessee’s struggles this season, the team has played hard and Pruitt has said “we don’t have an effort problem, we have an execution problem.”
Predictions
This game feels very odd, on top of the fact that Texas A&M’s first ever trip to Neyland Stadium is in December eight seasons after they joined the SEC.
The Aggies are 8-1 and on the outside looking in of the college football playoff. It likely won’t matter, but Texas A&M will be looking to make one final, strong impression on the playoff committee.
Tennessee on the other hand has nothing to play for on paper, but also nothing to lose. As previously noted, however, if things go ugly for Tennessee Saturday it could be Pruitt’s last game. The players genuinely seem to love Pruitt, so I think you’ll see a Tennessee team playing for its coach.
We have two teams that seemingly shouldn’t have a ton of motivation with a lot of motivation, in A&M’s case to provide another blowout win to its resume. In Tennessee’s case, the goal is not to let that happen and to help Pruitt retain his job.
I think Tennessee’s players will play hard for their coach. I don’t think it makes a big difference on the scoreboard.
Texas A&M 35, Tennessee 13