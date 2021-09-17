Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s weekly matchup.
Let’s talk Vols and Golden Eagles.
Josh Lane
1. Create turnovers
One criticism against Tennessee’s defense to start the season has been the lack of turnovers. The Vols have not gained a single turnover through two games under new defensive coordinator Tim Banks, despite an aggressive style of play that has the Vols ranked second in college football in tackles for losses.
Head football coach Josh Heupel believes it’s been more of a matter of bad luck, and that the turnovers are coming, and Saturday may be the perfect time for that. Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley has struggled to the tune of 219 passing yards and four interceptions in two losses. Against a bottom-tier FCS quarterback, Tennessee’s secondary should have a field day.
2. Play four strong quarters
The Vols’ inability to play four good quarters of football might have been the biggest reason for the loss to Pitt. Their second quarter was particularly atrocious – they were outscored 27-10 while amassing 98 yards of offense across 5 drives.
It’s possible to look past this – Pitt’s defense is very good – but the Vols did the same thing in the Bowling Green game two weeks ago. With Bowling Green being the team it is, Tennessee’s poor second quarter was not as consequential as it was versus Pitt. But those are mistakes the Vols cannot make against a lesser team, much less a competitive team if they actually want to win. Sixty minutes of good, fundamental football would go a long way for UT.
Ethan Stone
1. Cut down on the ill-advised penalties
Penalties are going to happen in any football game. The occasional pass interference or false start is not the end of the world; It’s to be expected.
Thirteen penalties for 134 total yards in week four against Pitt is something else entirely, though. Fans can go on and on about how the game was called, but that end result is unacceptable if Tennessee is to beat competent teams such as the Panthers.
Going forward, that change starts Saturday. Unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties should not be what takes Tennessee out of a competitive game, and the Golden Eagles are the perfect opponent to set that precedent with. 15 penalties will probably still win the contest this Saturday, but let’s see if the Vols can keep it under five.
2. Show some consistency
Tennessee has outscored Tennessee Tech 128-0 in its last two matchups. By many accounts, this should be the least competitive game played in Neyland Stadium this year.
Still, they play the game for a reason. This is a perfect opportunity for Tennessee to showcase what it has at the quarterback position. Milton is all but assured the starting role, though most likely will not play all four quarters. In that time, Tennessee needs to see what they have at the position and develop consistent play throughout all phases of the game.
It’s also a chance for Heupel to settle into his role as game manager. The going gets much tougher after Saturday, and the quarterback questions need to be pretty much answered by the time the Vols travel to the swamp in week four.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -41
O/U: 51
Josh Lane
This one should be a lock, Tennessee, and by a lot. Tennessee Tech is the vastly inferior team, plain and simple. There is no reason at all this game should be close at any point in time.
That being said, the Vols can’t take this game off. There are important details they can and need to refine in this contest, and I think they do just that. The players have praised Heupel’s culture, and I think he has the team in the right spot after a demoralizing loss. The Vols bounce back in a huge way Saturday.
Tennessee 42, Tennessee Tech 7
Ethan Stone
This game will be very similar to week one in my opinion. An ugly quarter will probably arise, but I’d be very surprised if the Golden Eagles find the endzone on Saturday.
I’m interested to see how Heupel will use this game to make his team better. These noon games offer plenty of opportunity to try things that a team can’t against Pitt and Florida. Who knows, maybe fan-favorite Harrison Bailey will even get a crack at things late in the fourth.
More importantly, Saturday is an opportunity to grab a win and get some morale going heading into week four. Tennessee collects its first defensive touchdown of the year in this one and wins convincingly.
Tennessee 52, Tennessee Tech 3