Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the Vols host South Alabama, looking to clinch their first bowl appearance in two years.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Establish a run game
Since rushing for 200+ yards in three straight games in early October, Tennessee has really struggled to find the same production on the ground. In their last three games, the Vols have totaled 265 rushing yards, averaging a measly 88.3 yards per game. That’s not going to cut it.
Of course, a large factor to the lack of run game has been the absence of Tiyon Evans. The junior running back has already missed three games this season and over the Vols’ three-game run drought, he carried the ball just 8 times.
If Evans were to play Saturday night, it would be a huge boost for the Vols’ offense. Heupel, of course, did not reveal earlier in the week if Evans would be available or not, but he did believe the injury would not keep Evans out for the rest of the season. This could be a perfect opportunity for Jabari Small to make some noise.
2. Get the defense right
Over that same three game span -- Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia -- the Vols’ defense has surrendered over 1,600 yards of total offense, with those teams averaging 557.7 yards per game. Since holding South Carolina to 20 points on Oct. 9, the Vols have allowed 30+ points in four consecutive games, and 40+ points in their last three.
Once a strength of the team, Tennessee’s run defense has been particularly bad of late. Opponents have rushed for over 200 yards in three consecutive games against the Vols, with Georgia most recently adding 274. For reference, the Vols gave up just 163 yards on the ground over their first three games of the season.
Those first three games were against teams without much of a ground attack, and between South Alabama and Vanderbilt, it will be more of the same. Still, if the Vols can limit South Alabama to under 100 yards on the ground -- considering their last few weeks -- that would be monumental.
Ethan Stone
1. Keep the goal in mind
This shouldn't be harder for Tennessee than it needs to be. South Alabama is a mid-major that found some early-season success behind Jake Bentley, a former South Carolina quarterback, before an injury sidelined him for the season. USA has lost three of its last four with backup quarterback Desmond Trotter at the helm.
The Jaguars’ offense has sputtered since Bentley’s injury, leaving redshirt junior Jalen Tolbert as the only real contributor for the team. All this to say, South Alabama is struggling heading into its potential bowl-clinching game against the Volunteers Saturday.
Tennessee is hunting a bowl berth as well, something that was a preseason goal across Vol Nation for first-year head coach Josh Heupel. Lose focus of that, and the Jaguars stout defense just might sneak up and pounce.
2. Protect the football
The easiest way to be the victim of a 28-point underdog upset is turning the ball over often. It’s a pretty simple calculus -- the team that has the ball more often comes out on top, regardless of talent.
Tennessee and quarterback Hendon Hooker have been good about protecting the football thus far, but there is no excuse to become complacent against a Jaguars squad that has struggled in the month of November, one that has a defense good enough to force those turnovers.
The Jaguars have forced 11 fumbles this year, a little over one per game. On top of that, the Jaguars have picked opposing quarterbacks 13 times this year. They may not be the flashiest school in the world, but they can certainly take advantage of mistakes.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -28.0
O/U: 61.5
Josh Lane
Say what you want about Josh Heupel, but if there’s one thing his Vols have done this season, it’s beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, and pretty easily too.
I think the Vols do exactly that Saturday. South Alabama is probably better than Bowling Green or Tennessee Tech were, but the Jaguars are still not a very good team. The Vols always have the right mindset -- even against weak opponents -- and I think it translates into a blowout, bowl-clinching win.
Tennessee 42, South Alabama 7
Ethan Stone
Tennessee is favored by 28 points for a reason. The Vols have struggled against the big boys of the SEC but have no doubt taken care of business against the teams they are supposed to.
I’ve said all week a team with nothing to lose is dangerous, but South Alabama working with a backup quarterback will find outscoring Tennessee a tough challenge.
Tennessee 45, South Alabama 10