Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the Vols will conclude their 2021 season against Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Let key returners lead the way
Tennessee fans endured a tumultuous two weeks after the regular season ended while everyone awaited quarterback Hendon Hooker’s decision on returning for another season. The wait paid off when Hooker announced he would be returning for a final season on Rocky Top, and shortly thereafter, receiver Cedric Tillman announced he would do the same in 2022.
Led by Josh Heupel’s up-tempo scheming, Hooker and Tillman both had career years at Tennessee, as Hooker found Tillman for 8 touchdowns this season. Both players have a chance at history on Thursday, as Tillman is 69 receiving yards away from 1,000 for the season, and Hooker needs 2 passing touchdowns to move into sole possession of fourth place in the Vols’ single season passing touchdown list.
Simply put, if this duo picks up where they left off in the regular season and shows no sign of rust, Tennessee will be golden.
2. Take advantage of Purdue’s thin offense
Purdue presents an intriguing challenge on offense. The Boilermakers had an efficient offensive unit of its own in the regular season led by a phenomenal year from fifth-year senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell who threw for over 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. Most of O’Connell’s production went to a pair of explosive receivers in David Bell and Milton Wright, and together, the trio led Purdue to a top-10 passing offense.
Tennessee caught a bit of a break with the news that both Bell and Wright have opted-out of the bowl game. That, of course, makes Purdue’s offense much weaker than it was when it upset a pair of top-3 teams during the regular season.
Purdue’s now one-dimensional offense will have to rely more heavily on a sub-par rushing attack. Two rushers, King Doerue and Alexander Hovarth, accounted for nearly 75% of Purdue’s 1,002rushing yards. By contrast, Jabari Small amassed approximately 60% of Purdue’s total, and Hooker – a quarterback – had almost half of Purdue’s total himself.
That’s not a perfect comparison by any means, but it’s fair to say the Boilermaker’s offense will be the thinnest it has been all season.
Ethan Stone
1. Keep the goals in mind
This has the potential to be Tennessee’s best win of the season. Though down a few key players, Purdue has shown its ability to get it done against top-tier programs this year. Say what you want about Jeff Brohm’s squad, but the Boilermakers have shown up to play when it counts.
Tennessee has been off and on on that front. Certainly, I don’t think any moment “scares” the Vols, but gettable wins over Pitt and Ole Miss have slipped through their fingers in what could have been signature wins in the early season.
The focus for Tennessee right now is converting momentum from a solid first season under Josh Heupel into something tangible next year. All of that starts with not laying an egg against a solid team that is well within range for the Vols. Sure, the Music City Bowl is a few steps away from an NFL preseason game on the surface, but the moment cannot be treated as such come Thursday.
2. Win the “opt-out” battle
Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor announced Dec. 1 he would forgo his final game to focus on rehabilitating an injury and further prepare himself for the upcoming NFL draft. Announcements like this have become commonplace across the sport as potential draftees prioritize their future.
On paper, the arrow still favors Tennessee as far as opt-outs are concerned. Five Boilermakers are expected to miss the Music City Bowl, including both top receivers David Bell and Milton Wright as well as a top defensive threat in defensive end George Karlaftis.
Purdue playing without its top receivers, especially Bell, is a detriment to say the very least. The Boilermakers have relied heavily on their passing game at times this season and an offense without the likes of its best weapon will be vastly different than film on this year has shown for the Boilermakers.
While Tennessee may be facing some injury problems with backup corner Kenneth George and offensive lineman Cade Mays out, the game may be won or lost with how the absence of Bell and Wright affects what Purdue tries to do offensively.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -5.5
O/U: 65.0
Josh Lane
My biggest concern with the Vols is that they might show some rust after 32 days since their regular-season finale against Vanderbilt. Heupel has kept his team working and practicing, but there’s always the question of how it will translate on a game day. If Hooker and TIllman connect like they did at season’s end, then Tennessee will cruise to a bowl victory in Heupel’s first season.
Purdue’s best wins of the season already look a little suspicious in the rear view mirror – both Iowa and Michigan State limped to the finish line. With all of the opt-outs Purdue has, not only the two receivers, but several key players on defense as well, the Boilermakers are not the same team they were when they upset No. 3 Michigan State in early November.
I think the Vols will light up the scoreboard for one final time and end 2021 as the Music City Bowl champions.
Tennessee 42, Purdue 24
Ethan Stone
Purdue’s offense without David Bell and Milton Wright is like trying to drive a car with limited steering – sure the car still drives, but you’ve got to be careful and keep everything simple if you’re wanting to reach the destination in one piece.
I’m sure Purdue fans would much rather the car just act as it had all season. The Boilermakers have won high profile games against Michigan State and Iowa this year – they certainly have the talent to dispatch Tennessee when playing at their full potential.
Truth is though, they simply aren't at their full potential. I can see Tennessee running away with this one following a strong start to collect its fifth-straight bowl victory.
Tennessee 38, Purdue 10