Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Andrew Peters, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the No. 24 Vols will go on the road to Acrisure Stadium in a top-25 matchup against No. 17 Pitt in the second year of the Johnny Majors Classic.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Capitalize against Pitt’s run defense
Led by a defensive line of all upperclassmen – three redshirt seniors Deslin Alexandre, Habakkuk Baldonado and Devin Danielson, and the redshirt junior Calijah Kancey – Pitt was supposed to have one of the better run defenses in the country in 2022. It may yet happen, but the group did not get off to a good start, as West Virginia had its way running football in the Backyard Brawl last Thursday.
Despite the loss, West Virginia ran for 219 yards and two touchdowns against the vaunted Pitt run defense. The Mountaineers’ offensive line created running lanes with ease, allowing their leading rusher, CJ Donaldson, to average 17.9 yards per carry.
Tennessee’s offensive line is an experienced unit, and they blocked for a 237-yard performance on the ground in the Vols’ season opener. They will need more than a one-dimensional, pass-heavy offense to pull off the upset Saturday afternoon.
2. No special teams penalties
Tennessee had several chances to beat Pitt a year ago, but missed opportunities and mistakes on special teams cost the Vols their first loss of the season. None was bigger than a block-in-the-back penalty as Theo Jackson ran a missed field goal all the way back for a touchdown that never counted – an error that loomed large in a one-score final.
The Vols committed six penalties for 48 yards in their opener against Ball State last week, and none came while they were on special teams. Tennessee would do well to repeat the fundamental football against a Pitt team capable of capitalizing on mistakes.
Andrew Peters
1. Keep the offense fast and clean
Pitt struggled last week when West Virginia went to a no-huddle offense, and Tennessee is a much faster team than West Virginia. If the Vols can keep their heads down and play at the pace we’re accustomed to seeing, they could do some serious damage to Pitt’s defense.
That being said, Tennessee will need to be careful when it starts to speed things up. Ample protection on the line and making clean, accurate passes will be key. This shouldn’t be a problem for Hendon Hooker – he had just two interceptions last season – but with a fast offense can come careless mistakes. Eliminating any mistakes will be crucial if the Vols want to make it out of Pittsburgh with a win.
2. Put pressure on the quarterback
Tennessee didn’t record one sack last week against Ball State – granted, the Vols weren’t gunning for the quarterback the way they might normally. The Vols need to step up the pressure in week two.
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis likes to leave the pocket, and it’s on the Vols’ defensive line to get to the ball and force incompletions and pick up sacks. Slovis was sacked five times last week and most of them were his own doing. The Vols will need to get to Slovis when he leaves the pocket and eliminate easy yardage on the scramble. Tennessee’s secondary is one of its weaker areas on the field, but if the front seven can put enough pressure on Pitt it can make up for the Vols’ weaknesses.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -6.0
O/U: 64.5
Josh Lane
This game is one of four on the Vols’ schedule that will determine whether or not they finish with as many wins as last year’s team, or take the leap to a 10-win program. I think Tennessee on paper has what it takes to win this game.
Pitt certainly looked much better than expected in Week 1, but its suspect run defense is a red flag. In a game that could realistically come down to an offensive shootout, Tennessee is well equipped for that with Hendon Hooker and Co.
Still, I think the Vols’ defense is not where it needs to be for them to pull off an upset on the road. It’ll be a close game, but the Vols will lose by a touchdown in the end.
Pitt 38, Tennessee 31
Andrew Peters
Tennessee is playing with a chip on its shoulder in this game. Pitt came into Neyland a season ago and walked out with a win and many players from last year’s team are looking to avenge that loss. That edge will certainly fire up the Vols.
That being said, Pitt is a really solid team. It had a strong win against West Virginia and has momentum and home field advantage on its side. This game will absolutely be a slug fest, but Pitt will come out on top and the Vols will have to make up the loss with some big SEC wins.
Pitt 31, Tennessee 24
