Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions for Tennessee’s weekly matchup. This week, former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels return to Knoxville for a pivotal mid-season matchup.
Let’s talk about Tennessee and Ole Miss.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Change the game on defense
The flip side of an offensive shootout that doesn’t get as much attention is the defenses. And when it comes down to it, Tennessee’s defense is miles ahead of Ole Miss’ unit.
Tennessee’s defense is 46th in the nation in total defense, allowing 344.3 yards per game. Ole Miss is 100th in that category, averaging an even 430 yards per game allowed. The Vols, meanwhile, lead the Power 5 and are second in FBS with 52 tackles for loss. Theo Jackson has been a major part of that, with 6.5 TFLs out of the secondary.
Speaking of secondary, the Vols have snagged 7 interceptions over the last four games. Jaylen McCollough has had 3 of them. If the Vols have any chance to slow down Ole Miss’ potent offense, it will be by forcing a couple of turnovers in their aggressive defense scheme.
Easier said than done, as Ole Miss’ quarterback Matt Corral has yet to be picked off this season.
2. Clean up the special teams play
If you couldn't tell by the first key, I think the two offenses will be neck and neck for a lot of this one. To me, it comes down to the other phases of the game, and that includes special teams.
That oft-forgotten third phase of the game was a major strength of the Vols early in the season but has faltered since. Personal fouls and block in the back penalties on kicks, and most recently, a South Carolina touchdown on a fake field goal, have flipped the narrative on Tennessee’s special teams.
If Tennessee wants a win Saturday, it’ll need every advantage it can get over that excellent Ole Miss offense. Making every field goal and point after attempt, pinning the Rebels deep on each punt and not giving up free yardage on kick penalties would go a long way to that.
Ethan Stone
1. Stay healthy
Phantom injuries are crucial to Tennessee’s success against a potent offense such as Ole Miss. It’s not exactly under the Vols’ control, but Tennessee is just going to have to get lucky with its inactive list.
Chief among this point is standout running back Tiyon Evans. There have been mixed reports on his availability for Saturday’ game, and it’s clear that the Vols will need their main rushing attack.
Stepping away from the pregame inactive list, the Vols need to be careful with how they attack Ole Miss. Depth is starting to become an issue for the Orange and White — let’s not see the injury list grow heading into next week’s game against Alabama.
2. Pressure Matt Corral
Tennessee cannot allow Matt Corral to hit his stride in this game. The Heisman candidate is averaging 4 touchdowns per game, around 3 through the air and 1 on the ground. His dual-threat nature makes him a difficult challenge for opposing defensive coordinators.
So, Vols' DC Tim Banks is going to have his hands full in prep for Ole Miss. It’s hard to stop Corral, but slowing him down is a necessity if Tennessee is to keep up on the scoreboard.
Corral has reinvented his game to avoid turnovers. Fourteen interceptions last year has turned into five straight games without one this season. Matthew Butler, Tyler Baron and linebackers such as Jeremy Banks and Aaron Beasley need to put constant pressure on Corral and force him to make rare mistakes early and often.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Ole Miss -2.5
O/U: 82
Josh Lane
Josh Heupel said this week he does not think the game will be as much of a shootout as many believe it will be. I’m not as convinced. Tennessee’s defense has the ability to change this game, but at the moment, I think Corral and Ole Miss’ offense are just on another level.
Tennessee is just not quite in the right spot to be able to pull off an upset of this magnitude this early in Heupel’s tenure. I’ve got Ole Miss barely taking a shootout.
Ole Miss 45, Tennessee 42
Ethan Stone
It’s hard to tell with this one, but I really believe it will come down to personnel — who do the Vols have playing at their skill positions?
If Tiyon Evans plays, Tennessee wins. I’ll keep something as incredibly complex as football to that standard. The Vols are a dangerous offensive team with their weapons, but it does them no good if they aren’t on the field. I’ll trust that Evans plays Saturday.
Tennessee 42, Ole Miss 40