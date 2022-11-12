Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the No. 5 Vols play their last home game of the season, taking on Missouri as they try to build more College Football Playoff stock.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Regain offensive momentum
Georgia’s stifling defense brought the Vols’ offense to a halt last weekend. They couldn’t do anything. Tennessee needs to regain offensive momentum and put up big numbers on Saturday to get back into its offensive flow for the final stretch of the season.
Hendon Hooker is still very much in the Heisman conversation, but he needs to have three big games to close out the season starting with Missouri. If Hooker and company can have a big day and get back into their flow, the Vols will be fine heading into the postseason.
2. Offensive line needs to step up
Tennessee’s offensive line caved to the pressure of Georgia last week. Missouri doesn’t bring the same presence on the defensive line, but it does bring a lot of challenges. If Tennessee wants to avoid upset this week, it needs to be rock-solid on the offensive line.
Missouri is a solid defensive team despite a bad record. The Tigers have the fourth-most sacks in the SEC and have picked up seven interceptions. The Vols’ offense has no room for mistakes on Saturday.
Eric Woods
1. Get Cedric Tillman involved vertically
Partly due to the emergence of Jalin Hyatt, Tillman has yet to have a game worthy of his standards. He has mainly been getting touches on screens and curls, so the offense needs to look at sending him vertically and possibly get him an early score.
The Vols tried last week against Georgia, but Hooker forced the pass and Georgia intercepted it. Hooker will be much more comfortable this week in a friendly environment, and he should look towards Tillman in order to get his confidence up heading into the final stretch of the season. If Hyatt is able to keep his production and Tillman gets rolling in the offense, that will only boost Tennessee’s Playoff candidacy.
2. Fast start
With the honeymoon phase of the season over after last week’s loss, the Vols must hunker down and show that they are still here. That begins with a fast start, something they didn’t get last week.
Missouri has a knack for holding teams to some of their lowest point totals of the year. The Vols cannot afford to have a close game headed into the third or fourth quarter. If they can jump out to a two to three score lead in the first half, Mizzou’s offense has no chance at keeping pace.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: -19.5
O/U: 57
Andrew Peters
If Tennessee wants a shot at the CFP, it has to prove to the committee that it is worthy by waltzing over its last three opponents. I think the Vols will cruise to a win Saturday and remind the country just how dominant its offense is.
Tennessee 63, Missouri 24
Eric Woods
The Vols are looking to bounce back from a tough loss at Georgia. After slightly falling off the radar, they will look to prove themselves in a big way. The Tigers play a very slow game, and I don’t think the Vols will score as much as they did last year. However, I expect the Vols to come out firing on all cylinders and cruise to victory.
Tennessee 41, Missouri 10
