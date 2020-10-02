Each week the two sports editors and football beat writers, Ryan Crews and Ryan Schumpert, will give their keys to Tennessee’s weekly matchup and prediction for the matchup.
We move on to Missouri.
Keys to the game
Ryan Crews
1. Convert on obvious passing downs
The Vols struggled in the passing game this past week, especially when it was an obvious passing down for Jarrett Guarantano. On third down, Tennessee was a paltry one for eleven against South Carolina. And the only reason that they converted one third down was because of an amazing catch by the receiver.
Guarantano suffered heavily from overthrows when he saw pressure coming. It seemed that he was unable to set his feet and deliver a solid ball when it counted. It wasn’t that his offensive line struggled; the Gamecocks didn’t really get to Guarantano much. It just appeared that he played like a man who was bracing for impact out of habit when he had poorer protection in years past.
While Tennessee will try to avoid third down and long, it will come a few times, no doubt. When it comes, it will be imperative for the Vols to do much better than last week, especially as Tennessee gets into tougher matchups down the road.
2. Control the defensive backfield
The Vols will be looking to get some consistency in the secondary this week. Going into last week’s game Jaylen McCollough and Warren Burrell were out most of the week leading up to the opener.
Coming into this week, the secondary is a group where guys are starting to define their roles after some turnover in the offseason. This area is Jeremy Pruitt’s speciality and is loaded with experiences, albeit some players slotting in a different positions right now.
First the key this group will be to eliminate the big plays. These big gains from the opponent produce massive swings in the game, as they can turn around momentum in a instant. If the guys in the secondary can lock things in the back, that will open up opportunities for those in a the front seven to create some chaos and negative plays.
Ryan Schumpert
1. Shore up middle of the defense
Outside of the first drive of the game, Tennessee’s defense was solid in its debut against South Carolina. The one area the Gamecocks were able to exploit was passing the ball in the middle of the field.
Starting nickelback Shawn Shamburger missed the debut and safety Jaylen McCollough saw limited snaps while returning from injury. South Carolina was able to match up its best receiver on Shamburger’s freshman replacement Doneiko Slaughter.
Shi Smith had success against Slaughter, catching 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee was also working in new inside linebackers as Quavaris Crouch and Jeremy Banks split time besides Henry To’o To’o. Both Crouch and Banks showed athleticism and potential, but both of them are better in the box against the run.
With Shamburger expected to miss Saturday’s game expect Missouri to try and exploit the middle of the field in the pass game.
I’m sure that’s been a point of emphasis for Jeremy Pruitt and his team this week, but if the Vols can take away the middle of the field I think their run defense and corners are good enough to limit Missouri offensively.
2. Offensive execution
Tennessee enters Saturday’s matchup with the conference’s longest active winning streak. Despite that, Tennessee hasn’t enjoyed many blowout victories in that stretch.
The Vols are double digit favorites Saturday and should beat Missouri, but this Tigers team showed last week against Alabama that they aren’t going to go away easy. For Tennessee to take the next step it needs to take care of Missouri and put them away when they have a chance.
That starts with not having bad turnovers and showing offensive consistency. Tennessee’s offense flashed at times last week against South Carolina putting together three touchdown drives of 74 or more yards.
That was a good sign for the Vols offense but it needs to be more consistent this week from drive-to-drive and must capitalize on good field position and red zone opportunities.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -11.5
Over/Under: 48.5 points
Prediction: Tennessee 30 Missouri 18.5
Ryan Crews
This game could be crucial for the Vols to continue the momentum going into the Georgia clash in a week.
Tennessee is the better team in this matchup and if they execute, this should be a victory for the Vols. They have struggled to finish off teams when they are leading in years past, but I believe that Tennessee learned its lesson from the Georgia State and BYU games.
Vols start fast and finish strong, improving to 2-0.
Tennessee 34 Missouri 13
Ryan Schumpert
Tennessee is looking to start its season 2-0 before its first massive test of the season, a roadtrip to Athens.
I think Tennessee is better than Missouri. I think this is a game Tennessee should win by two touchdowns. However, Tennessee has not shown its ability to fully knock teams out that it's playing better than.
Combine that with the fight I saw in Missouri Saturday, I think the Tigers stay in striking distance in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee 27, Missouri 17