Each week, Andrew Peters, the sports editor and football beat writer at The Daily Beacon, gives his keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup. This week, Beacon staff writer Caleb Jarreau gives his keys and predictions as well.
The Vols are looking to stay undefeated this week as they take on No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Make it high scoring
Tennessee is not going to win this game through its defense, therefore it needs to put a lot of points on the board in order to win. Expect Tennessee to take shots deep often and try to run up the score when it gets the chance.
LSU will likely have a big offensive game and take advantage of the Vols’ weak secondary, so it will just be a matter of who can score the most points – as simple as that sounds. Offense has been Josh Heupel’s forte, and it should be firing on all cylinders on Saturday.
2. Win the fourth quarter
LSU has already completed two comebacks against Mississippi State and Auburn, and was close to completing the comeback against Florida State. Tennessee needs to keep its foot on the gas the entire four quarters and make sure it closes the door on the Tigers.
The Vols have been good about playing full games for the most part, but a collapse in the fourth quarter almost cost them the game against Florida. Tennessee needs to build its lead early on and not allow the Tigers to get back into the game.
Caleb Jarreau
1. Keep the ball off the ground
The Volunteers fumble the ball, a lot. Tennessee has put the ball on the ground eight times through four games. Of the eight fumbles, the Volunteers have lost five.
Tennessee’s tendency to fumble is worrying when you consider that LSU leads the SEC with a plus-five turnover margin, and the Tigers lead the SEC in total turnovers with 12. Of the 12 turnovers the Tigers have forced, only four are from interceptions.
LSU will likely be Tennessee’s toughest defense they have faced thus far, with the Tigers ranking 14th nationally in points allowed, allowing only 14.8 points per game. LSU swarms the football, and prides themselves on being ball-hawks. Hendon Hooker has yet to throw an interception this season, and taking care of the football will be crucial in what’s likely to become a shootout. Tennessee’s ball carriers must protect the football in order to have success and sustain drives.
2. Pressure Jayden Daniels
Tennessee’s secondary has been lackluster for much of 2022, to say the least. The Volunteers need to make LSU’s quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket in order to lighten the load on the struggling secondary.
LSU’s passing attack is nothing to boast about as the Tigers average just 247.6 yard in the air per game. Daniels has yet to throw over 300 yards in a game on the season, and the Arizona State transfer is very much a run-first quarterback. Anthony Richardson, who is also a run-first quarterback, torched Tennessee’s defense for 453 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
LSU returns Garret Dellinger to their offensive line, but the Tigers lose standout freshman Will Campbell. The freshman was a late scratch, announcing he was hospitalized via social media late Friday night after he reportedly had the flu. If Tennessee can mix up looks and keep Daniels and his offensive line uncomfortable, the Volunteers secondary woes may become less of a factor.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -3
O/U: 65
Andrew Peters
Two weeks ago, Tennessee picked up a statement win against Florida, turning the tables in a rivalry that the Gators have controlled for a long time. The Vols are looking to flip the script in a game that LSU has dominated in all of the recent meetings.
Tennessee is on a revenge tour this season, and LSU is the next box to check for the Vols. The win for Tennessee will be hard fought against a very talented team, but ultimately the Vols will find a way to win, like all great teams do.
Tennessee 42, LSU 35
Caleb Jarreau
Tennessee is enjoying its first top-10 ranking since 2016, and the Volunteers have been rolling so far. Unfortunately, if recent memory tells us anything, highly ranked Tennessee teams have a tendency to fall apart in the middle of the season. Although the Volunteers dodge the infamous Saturday night in Death Valley, LSU comes into Saturday 11-3 in games that kick off before noon.
With all this in mind, Tennessee’s offense that ranks No. 1 in the FBS, averaging 559.3 yard per game, will simply be too much for the Tigers to handle in a shootout. Barring any late game shenanigans, like Dereck Dooley running 13 men onto the field with six seconds remaining in 2010, Hooker and Tennessee’s explosive offense should carry the Vols to their first victory against LSU since the hurricane-postponed game in 2005.
Tennessee 34, LSU 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.