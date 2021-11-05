Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Ethan Stone, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the Vols travel to Lexington, Kentucky, for a date with the No. 18 Wildcats.
Keys
Josh Lane
1. Create chunk plays
Kentucky has one of the most interesting defenses in the SEC. The Wildcats are pretty good against the run, holding opponents to 116 rushing yards per game, nearly half of what they give up in the passing game (219.5).
It’s in the air where Kentucky’s defense struggles. Mississippi State passed for 344 yards in a win over Kentucky, as quarterback Will Rogers set an SEC record by completing 92% of his passes. It’s the reason why Kentucky is near the bottom of the conference in interceptions and averages over 500 yards allowed per game.
Since some early season struggles, Tennessee has got the deep ball working recently with Hendon Hooker at quarterback. Kentucky’s inability to defend the chunk play is a glaring weak spot the Vols need to capitalize on.
2. Open field tackling
Tennessee’s tackling was subpar in its loss to Alabama. A combination of injuries and illness forced Tennessee’s backup defensive backs into the game, and despite some good individual efforts, Alabama took advantage of the mismatch.
A battered secondary that struggled to finish tackles in the open field was a key reason why Alabama was so successful on third downs, converting on 15-of-20 attempts and picking up 33 first downs in total. Bryce Young, generally not a mobile quarterback, torched Tennessee for 42 yards on the ground.
Young was able to run right up the middle untouched for a first down seemingly whenever he wanted, just like Matt Corral did in the Ole Miss loss. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis should not be much of a threat in this department, but the Wildcats have some electric playmakers in running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Stopping those skill players in the open field will be paramount.
Ethan Stone
1. Pressure Will Levis, especially on third down
Tennessee has played two great games in its last couple outings, and I don’t doubt this one will be any different. Tennessee has the talent, both offensively and defensively, to hang with Kentucky this Saturday.
“Hanging with” isn’t enough though. If previous games yield a trend, pressuring Will Levis and forcing him to be one-dimensional is a must to come out on top.
It’s always easier said than done, but it’s safe to say Levis is no Bryce Young or Matt Corral either. Levis is a pocket passer that can run if need be — but forcing Levis into mistakes through the air is how Mississippi State upset the Wildcats last week.
Tennessee’s third down defense has been downright atrocious the past couple weeks, most of which can be attributed to great downfield coverage and a quarterback jaunt of 15 yards for the first down. The point has been made before, but I’ll reiterate — Tennessee cannot allow Kentucky to do this with the ease Alabama and Ole Miss did.
2. Protect the football / win the “mistake” battle
As alluded to in the previous keys, Levis and Kentucky are fairly turnover prone. The Wildcats rank No. 127 in the nation in turnover margin with -1.4 — a putrid number. Levis threw 3 interceptions against Mississippi State last week in a losing effort.
Tennessee can and needs to capitalize off that when the chances are given. Tennessee is tied at 57 with a turnover margin of 0.0 and has mostly benefited from quarterback Hendon Hooker’s keen decision making.
Having a short field against a pretty decent Kentucky defense that features a good front seven will be important not only from a pure scoring standpoint but also a momentum standpoint. Keeping Chris Rodriguez Jr. off the field for as long as possible is always a good thing for Kentucky opponents.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Kentucky -2.5
O/U: 58.5
Josh Lane
Kentucky is ranked and is the favorite entering the game, but I just don’t believe that. Sure, Kentucky beat Florida — a team suspect in its own right — but the rest of the Wildcats’ wins have not really impressed me.
I think Tennessee’s up-tempo offense is a great mismatch over Kentucky’s suspect defense. If the Vols can hit on a couple deep balls and put some quick drives together like they have in recent weeks, then they should have no trouble with Kentucky.
I think the Vols pull off the upset in Lexington.
Tennessee 35, Kentucky 24
Ethan Stone
I haven’t been high on Kentucky this year. The Wildcats only beat South Carolina by 6 and nearly lost to Chattanooga at Kroger Field. Kentucky’s best win was against Florida, a team that looked good to start the season but has drastically fallen.
On top of this, I just think Tennessee matches up well against the Wildcats. An explosive Tennessee offense may expose Kentucky if the Wildcats give the Vols too many short fields.
Tennessee scores a defensive touchdown in this one and sails to a close victory with a mostly healthy squad.
Tennessee 34, Kentucky 31