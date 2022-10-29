Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the No. 3 Vols have a border battle against No. 19 Kentucky in a game with plenty of SEC East implications.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Contain Levis
Kentucky’s best chance of pulling off an upset is if quarterback Will Levis is finding his receivers well. The Wildcats will need to take advantage of the Vols’ secondary, because they aren’t going to win the game solely on the ground. The Vols need to put constant pressure on Levis and force him to make some bad passes and even force some turnovers.
2. Play balanced
Tennessee has proved in the past that it plays best when it gets both the pass and run going. It is a given that the Vols will be airing it out all game, but they also need to get running backs Jamari Small and Jalen Wright moving.
The Vols will keep the game fast, contrasting Kentucky’s slower pace, and they need to do it with a mixture of shots down field mixed with runs up the middle.
Eric Woods
1. Keep tempo
Yes, playing with tempo has been a given during the Josh Heupel era, but Kentucky is the complete opposite of Tennessee in terms of offense. There is little doubt that the Vols will overpower the Wildcats if they stick to their identity.
So, does slow and steady win the race? Or does the hare prevail? Kentucky has a knack for throwing teams off their game while playing at its own pace. Take Florida, for example; the Wildcats stayed true to their identity while forcing Anthony Richardson to throw and make reads. They sat back and waited for the Gators to make mistakes and came out on top.
All that is to say that each of Tennessee’s opponents this season have been trying to keep up with them, but Kentucky has shown no signs of that being the case. If Tennessee is able to get Kentucky into some early trouble with its high-powered offense, then they will run away with this one.
2. Don’t fall for the trap
This could very well be a trap game for the Vols as they look ahead to No. 1 Georgia next week. This game gives me 2016 flashbacks against Texas A&M, where Tennessee was looking ahead to facing Alabama in the next week. The Vols came out sluggish against the Aggies and hard to make a comeback, but it was too little late.
However, as it’s been said all year—maybe a little too much—this Tennessee team just feels different. The Vols haven’t shown any signs of being a team defined by their past. Heupel has preached all year on taking things one game at a time. If they stay focused on the task at hand, the Vols are pretty clearly the more talented team and will prevail.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -12
O/U: 61
Andrew Peters
One of Tennessee’s favorite traditions is beating Kentucky, and Josh Heupel will get his second win against the Wildcats on Saturday. If things go well, the Vols will run up the score and build more confidence and momentum heading into the biggest game of the year next week in Athens.
Tennessee 52, Kentucky 35
Eric Woods
To be honest, the path for a Kentucky win is pretty hard to see, but it is college football. Anything can happen on any given Saturday. That being said, Kentucky has only put up 30 or more points on three occasions—all against MAC or FBS teams. Considering it will take at least 40 points to beat the Vols and with Cedric Tillman coming back paired to Jalin Hyatt’s ascent, the Vols have the clear edge in this game.
Tennessee 42, Kentucky 24
