Each week the two sports editors and football beat writers, Ryan Crews and Ryan Schumpert, will give their keys to Tennessee’s weekly matchup and prediction for the matchup.
We move on to Georgia.
Keys to the game
Ryan Crews
1. Limit mistakes on offence
Tennessee did a good job of avoiding costly mistakes last week, not having any interceptions for fumbles. Different last week from week one, however is that overthrows were not a big issue against Missouri.
Against Georgia, the offense will be put in much tougher situations. The offensive line will likely not be able to get the same push as they did against the Tigers. What this means is that the Vols will find themselves in longer third downs and will likely not have easily convertible fourth downs like last week.
With an opponent like the Bulldogs, Tennessee can not give up an interception or fumble, and have an expectation of success. It will take the offense being incredibly locked-in to their routes, assignments and alignments.
2. Steal a turnover or two
The Vols have been able to get an interception in each game so far this season. Henry To’o had a pick-six in week one and Theo Jackson picked one off last week.
If Tennessee wants to win this week, the defense needs to get at least one turnover, maybe even two. A takeaway can turn games around and can help cover up for imbalances elsewhere in the matchup.
And Georgia has the obviously better offense, both in terms of skill and consistency.Lack week, the Bulldogs had no turnovers on offense and have had equally impressive in both the passing and rushing attacks against a top-10 opponent in Auburn. This just increases the need for Tennessee to steal a turnover or two this weekend.
Ryan Schumpert
1. Strong play from the Vols’ defensive line
Tennessee’s defensive line was much maligned this preseason from its head coach. The unit has been solid but far from great through two games as Darrell Middleton and Aubrey Soloman get back in playing shape.
They will play a crucial role against Georgia Saturday. A week ago Georgia was able to establish the run against Auburn and lean on it throughout the game to a win.
Tennessee’s defense will look to do the same thing Georgia’s will - take away the run and make the quarterback beat them.
Georgia doesn’t want to rely on Stetson Bennett Saturday, if the Vols can force him to make plays for Georgia to be successful on offense, they give themselves a great chance to be successful on that side of the field.
2. Red zone efficiency
Last week, Tennessee was efficient in the red zone scoring four touchdowns on four trips inside Missouri's 20-yard line. Jarrett Guarantano said postgame that improvement in the red zone was a focal point between him and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney this offseason after the Vols’ struggled there in 2019.
To be blunt, Tennessee’s past red zone issues have revolved around the inefficiency and struggles of Guarantano when the field shrinks.
Guarantano has to be good in the red zone Saturday for Tennessee to win. Georgia’s defense is loaded but its rushing defense is its greatest strength. The Bulldogs have given up just one rushing touchdown in the past 16 games.
The one rushing touchdown came on a quarterback scramble. Tennessee isn’t going to enter Saturday with the expectation that it can’t run in the red zone, but the Vols’ won’t be able to line it up and run it straight at Georgia in the red zone with the success it did against Missouri.
Coupled with the fact that Georgia’s defense doesn’t give you many opportunities to score, Guarantano has to be strong inside the Bulldogs’ 20-yard line.
Prediction
Vegas
Spread: Georgia -12.5
Over/Under: 42.5 points
Prediction: Georgia 27.5, Tennessee 15
Ryan Crews
Georgia is Tennessee’s first true test against a team of the caliber that the Vols have prided themselves on being in the past as well as where they are trying to return to. This matchup of two undefeated rivals could prove a valuable measuring stick of Tennessee’s return to prominence.
Georgia is a very well-rounded team that does not make many mistakes. The Bulldogs have a balanced offensive attack and the defense has been very stout in the first two weeks. Tennessee has some mistakes in week one, but they looked much sharper against Missouri.
While the Vols have improved vastly in recent years, the Bulldogs are still a better team top to bottom. Tennessee will beat Georgia in the next year or two, but not this weekend.
Georgia 28, Tennessee 17
Ryan Schumpert
Tennessee is equipped to beat a top five opponent far more than it has been the past two seasons. They haven’t completely closed the talent gap between them and Georgia, but it's close enough for Tennessee to pull the upset if things go their way.
If Tennessee can take away Georgia’s run game its chance to win skyrockets. I think the Vols run defense could be effective enough to make Stetson Bennett make plays to beat them.
However, the room for error for Tennessee’s offense is small. They can’t turn the ball over and they have to make the plays when they are there.
Jarrett Guarantano has shown great growth in his ability to take care of the football. I’m not sure he’s shown enough growth in taking advantage of opportunities for big plays for me to pick Tennessee.
Georgia 24, Tennessee 17