This week, Daily Beacon co-sports editor and football beat writer Ryan Schumpert gives his keys and predictions for Tennessee’s matchup with Florida.
Keys to the game
1. Force turnovers
It’s a pretty general key to any game, especially when you’re trying to pull an upset.
It’s especially key for a Tennessee defense that’s likely to be a bit undermanned due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. When you add on the fact that Tennessee’s best pass rusher, Kivon Bennett, was kicked off of the team this week it's hard to think Tennessee’s going to keep Florida’s high powered offense from moving the ball.
So to slow Florida down and pull off the upset, Tennessee needs to force a few turnovers. That’s something Tennessee has struggled doing this season, ranking 12th in the SEC, forcing just eight turnovers.
Intercepting a relatively mistake prone, Kyle Trask will be difficult, Tennessee has just three interceptions on the season, but it's a necessity for Tennessee to pull the upset.
2. Keep Harrison Bailey upright
It seems increasingly likely that Harrison Bailey will start tomorrow, and if he doesn’t he seems likely to play off the bench.
This will be a difficult first start for Bailey and given his limitations at extending plays and Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham’s aggressive nature you can bet they’ll bring pressure consistently Saturday.
We saw him do it two years ago in Knoxville when the Gators front seven lived in Tennessee’s backfield, forcing two fumbles, an interception and safety in the first half.
Tennessee’s offensive line has been good in the run game this season but has struggled in pass protection. We saw Georgia display an aggressive style of defense in the second half and it gave the Vols trouble as Guarantano fumbled three times and threw an interception.
The challenge for Bailey will be difficult enough Saturday, if he’s consistently put under pressure, his chance of success goes way down.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Florida -17.5
Over/Under: 62.5 points
Here we are in the first week of December preparing for a Tennessee/ Florida game. It feels weird, doesn’t it? It’s just the second time since the SEC split into divisions in 1992 that the two teams haven’t met in September.
The other game came in 2001 when the game was moved to December due to the September 11th attacks. The No. 4 Vols entered that matchup as three possession underdogs, like they do this weekend, before shocking No. 2 Florida, 34-32, for a berth in the SEC Championship game a week later.
However, Travis Stephens, Jason Whitten, Albert Haynesworth, John Henderson and Casey Clausen aren’t walking out of that tunnel.
This Florida offense is overpowered and presents matchup nightmares against Tennessee’s defense that’s struggled to defend the middle of the field this season.
Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee teams have yet to play Florida, Georgia or Alabama within three touchdowns. There’s no reason to believe that changes against a Florida team with playoff aspirations.
Florida 45, Tennessee 20