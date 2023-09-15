Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Caleb Jarreau and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions for Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, No. 11 Tennessee takes on Florida. The Vols are looking for their first win in the Swamp since 2003.
KEYS
Caleb Jarreau
1. Establish the run game
Saturday’s game will be won and lost at the line of scrimmage. The Vols average 6.1 yards per carry on the ground. Establishing the run game with Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson will be paramount.
Getting the ball moving on the ground will also open up the passing game for Joe Milton, who had a slow start a week ago. The worst-case scenario for Tennessee’s offense is a failure to run the ball compiled with a slow start from Milton.
Florida is confident in its defensive front and Tennessee will have to break that front.
2. Contain Ricky Pearsall
The obvious target in the passing game for the Gators is Ricky Pearsall. The veteran receiver, who represented Florida at SEC Media Days, is averaging 107.5 yards a game. Pearsall has 14 catches, and the next-highest receiver has six. Knowing where Pearsall is on the field at all times will be paramount. It’s probably a good idea to shade him with two defenders.
Freshman Eugene Wilson III has also had success, but he is largely unproven. It is much better to make the freshman beat you in an SEC matchup than the proven Pearsall.
Eric Woods
1. Vols need a fast start
The Vols must find a way to take the crowd out of the game. A night game in the Swamp does not bode well for Joe Milton if he is forced to make plays all night to stay in the game.
If things are tied or close in the fourth quarter, then I’m not sure I like Tennessee’s chances. However, a quick two-touchdown lead in the first quarter makes everything easier. Florida is a talented team that is still looking for identity. If the Gators get glimpses of hope early on, then expect a fired-up team that goes down to the wire with the Vols.
The Gators are a team that wants this game to turn into a dogfight. Tennessee is a team that hasn’t started well in either of its two games. That won’t cut it on Saturday in a primetime road game.
2. Force Graham Mertz to win the game
Graham Mertz hasn’t shown enough to be confident that he can win a football game just on his arm. However, Florida has two elite running backs in Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne that can cause some damage if given the opportunity.
Utah completely shut down the Gators’ rushing attack by stacking the box, thus shutting down their offense entirely. Mertz completed 31-of-44 passing for 333 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The numbers don’t look that bad, but the offense stalled drive after drive because it couldn’t establish the run.
If Tennessee can hold Florida under 150 rushing yards, it will force Mertz to win with his arm, especially on third down. Mertz is 2-8 as a starter against ranked opponents, so the formula is simple. Force him to win the game and the Vols will win.
PREDICTIONS
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -6.5
O/U: 58.5
Caleb Jarreau
Tennessee hasn’t won in the Swamp since 2003 for a reason. It’s tough. Road SEC games are tough. This season is the time to do it.
The Vols should take care of business in Gainesville, but I wouldn’t expect it to be a clean game. They will have to lean on the defense to escape Florida with a win.
Tennessee 30, Florida 21
Eric Woods
On paper, Tennessee is the clear favorite. Florida put up an uninspiring performance against No. 12 Utah and while the Vols haven’t looked perfect offensively, they have still been able to run the ball at will.
If this game is in Neyland Stadium, I’d take the Vols 10 times out of 10. However, a night game in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium makes this matchup a lot more interesting. Florida will try to set the pace for this game and make the crowd have an impact. I still like Tennessee to win, but an upset in The Swamp wouldn’t surprise me one bit.
Tennessee 28, Florida 20
