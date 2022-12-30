Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Andrew Peters and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the No. 6 Vols take on No. 7 Clemson in their first Orange Bowl appearance since 1998.
Keys
Andrew Peters
1. Milton needs to be accurate
There is no doubt on whether or not Joe Milton is an SEC starting quarterback, but the redshirt senior struggles heavily in one area – being accurate.
Milton has maybe the best arm in the SEC, but he often overthrows receivers, as seen in his sole start this season against Vanderbilt. Perhaps getting one start in before the Orange Bowl will serve him well in terms of settling down a bit, but Milton will need to be accurate if the Vols want a chance against Clemson.
This might mean settling for some shorter throws rather than airing it out often, but that might be what the Vols need to come out with a win.
2. Win the offensive battle
Similarly to other games this season, Tennessee simply isn’t going to win the defensive battle. The Vols’ secondary is not at the level to compete with the Tigers. That being said, Tennessee will need to show up on the offensive end and try to outscore Clemson.
Clemson has a pair of key defensive backs opting out of the Orange Bowl and the Vols will need to take advantage of the hole in the Tiges’ defense.
This might be hard without key receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, but it is just another opportunity for younger receivers to step up along with running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.
Eric Woods
1. Run game needs to be effective
As much as Tennessee is known as an air raid team, the run-game has been the driving force for the offense all year.
No matter who has been at quarterback, the run game is essential. If the Vols backs can get downhill for some big gains, the pressure will continue to be let off Milton.
Clemson has a stout defensive line — even with key opt-outs — but Tennessee needs to be creative in its attack and get to the second level.
2. The defense cannot let Klubnik gain confidence
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has loads of talent, but he is a freshman in his first start on Friday. Experience matters in college football, but so does confidence.
If Kubnik is able to attack the Vols defense early, it could be a long night. However, if they are able to get him and the Tigers offense off the field early, then I like the Vols chances.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Clemson -4.5
O/U: 61.5
Andrew Peters
If this game were being played in November with a fully functional Tennessee team, I would pick the Vols to win by two touchdowns. That isn’t the case however, and the Vols have some major changes in the offense that will hurt on Friday.
Clemson isn’t quite fully functional either, but the Tigers look solid even with some backups taking starting roles.
Tennessee 35, Clemson 42
Eric Woods
Bettors should stay away from this one, there are a lot of unknowns heading into the matchup. How ready are the quarterbacks on each side? How much will opt outs affect the game? But like Andrew said, Clemson’s losses don’t seem to hurt them nearly as much. Fans and media all year have chalked Klubnik as the better option over D.J. Uiagalelei, and I think he proves that.
On the other hand, Milton hasn’t shown enough to be confident in his ability to perform. He looked good in garbage time in blowouts, but the 56-0 win over Vandy overshadowed a somewhat shaky performance out of him.
Tennessee 31, Clemson 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.