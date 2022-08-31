Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Josh Lane and Andrew Peters, give their keys and predictions to Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, the Vols will open the 2022 season and the second year of the Josh Heupel era against Ball State at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Neyland Stadium.
Keys: Josh
1. No Second-Quarter Letdown
Tennessee was known for its strong first quarters last year. The Vols averaged 14.6 points in the first quarter, including 28-point firsts in back-to-back weeks against Mizzou and South Carolina. As good as the Vols were in the game’s first 15 minutes, they were equally as bad in the second.
Tennessee averaged 8.4 points in the second quarter while being outscored by 2.6 points. In their opener last season, the Vols scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and got nothing in the second — the same quarter in which Bowling Green scored all six of its points.
This problem should not hurt the Vols on Thursday night — something else has gone wrong if it does — but it very well could in the future against stiffer competition. The Vols would do well to overcome this hurdle in week one.
2. Strong Start for Hooker
A year ago Hendon Hooker was on the sidelines for Tennessee’s season-opener. He had lost the starting job to Joe Milton and was on the outside looking in for playing time.
Fast forward a year later, and not only is Hooker firmly entrenched in the starting role, he’s a dark horse Heisman candidate. Vegas has Hookers’ Heisman odds at +6600 entering week one, the 17th best in the country. Can Hooker overcome the insurmountable odds and become Tennessee’s first Heisman winner?
Probably not. The statistics do not favor Hooker and there are a handful of other SEC quarterbacks more likely to win than he is, but it’s college football — anything can happen. A strong week one would go a long way to his candidacy.
Keys: Andrew
1. Rock-Solid Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary ended the 2021 season on a not-so-great note, getting torched by Purdue’s offense in the Music City Bowl.
The Vols’ secondary can turn it around this season, however. Tennessee lost several players in the secondary, but a few starters return and other returners will make their way into the starting lineup this season. A fresh lineup could be key for Tennessee’s secondary.
Tennessee’s fast-paced offense means a quick turnaround for the defense. With returning players more adjusted to Heupel’s play style could mean more success in the secondary.
2. Backup Running Backs Need to Step Up
Jabari Small is the Vols starter in the backfield, but behind him it’s a toss up. Tennessee lost Tiyon Evans to the transfer portal and Len’Neth Whitehead to injury, leaving a prime opportunity for other running backs to prove themselves.
Sophomore Jaylen Wright will be the first guy off the bench behind Small, but freshman Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson can contribute out of the gate.
On paper, Tennessee is not extremely deep in the running back position, but Thursday is the first chance for its running backs to earn respect in a pass-heavy offense.
Predictions: Josh
As far as non-conference teams for the Vols to open their season against, Ball State is high up on the list. Though the Cardinals took a step back in 2021, they still won six games and earned a bowl bid. Not too long ago, 2020 to be exact, Ball State was the MAC champion.
Even so, don’t read too much into this one. Ball State will be the Vols’ biggest challenge to open a full season since they lost to Georgia State in 2019, but Tennessee is the superior team no matter how you slice it. The Vols have the advantage in all three phases of the game.
I think Tennessee will cruise through week one and head to Pittsburgh in the top 25.
Tennessee 45, Ball State 14
Predictions: Andrew
Beating week one, non-conference opponents is a Tennessee football tradition, though it has not held up quite the same this decade. Heupel won his first game of the season soundly in 2021, and he will do it again this season.
Ball State is a solid team and a worthy opponent, but the Vols are amped up after a long offseason and are ready to start their season with a big win. Not to mention Tennessee will be playing under the lights of a newly-renovated Neyland Stadium with 101,915 fans cheering them on.
Tennessee 52, Ball State 10
