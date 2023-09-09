Each week, the two sports editors and football beat writers at The Daily Beacon, Caleb Jarreau and Eric Woods, give their keys and predictions for Tennessee’s upcoming football matchup.
This week, No. 9 Tennessee takes on Austin Peay in its home opener on Saturday. The Govs come into Saturday after suffering a loss in their opener against Southern Illinois. It should be a big win for the Vols with the opportunity to get some freshmen playing time.
KEYS
Caleb Jarreau
1. Stay healthy
Cedric Tillman hurt his ankle last season in a home game against Akron. The last thing the Vols need is for someone to go down with injury against FCS opponent Austin Peay on Saturday.
The offensive line is already working through an injury with Cooper Mays, who Heupel expects to return for Florida. Adding to that list could make the position rotation even greater.
Keenan Pili is also sidelined for some time with an upper-body injury. Another injury to the linebacker group could cause problems and really test the depth at the position.
All-in-all, the goal should be to take care of business and stay healthy.
2. Get freshmen valuable reps
Many fans will stick around after the game is already won just for a glimpse at freshman Nico Iamaleava. The opportunity for him to get game reps and get comfortable with playing in front of a packed stadium will be paramount in his development.
But not just with Iamaleava, we could see younger receivers on the field Saturday. Maybe a Nathan Leacock at receiver or an Ethan Davis or Emmanuel Okoye at tight end to get them valuable reps as well.
Austin Peay will also give defensive coordinator Tim Banks a chance to put his freshman defensive backs in a game scenario and see how they perform.
Eric Woods
1. Let Joe be Joe
Though Tennessee was dominant in their season-opening win, we didn’t really learn much offensively other than what we already know. The run game is very good and the tempo is fast. Still, we didn’t learn much about Joe Milton.
Everything seemed very safe, which is usual for a season opener. The playbook didn’t give Milton a chance to showcase his arm talent as much in Nashville.
Of course, the short passing and run game opens things up, and his command of the offense in that way was solid. But Milton is one of the most gifted arm talents we’ve seen with the size to be a potent runner. We saw flashes of it and perhaps that is the plan, but in his final stint as a starter at Tennessee, a more personalized approach for Milton is needed moving forward.
2. Stay sharp on defense
The Vols’ defense showed noticeable improvement against Virginia. Now, the question is how much better is it.
The pass rush looked solid with four sacks. Tackling in the open field was promising, highlighted by 11 total tackles-for-loss. However, the secondary wasn’t tested too often. While that test likely won’t come from Austin Peay, it will still be good for the defense to see a different look.
What Tennessee cannot show on Saturday is too many signs of leakage. The Vols need to get off the field early and often while possibly forcing some turnovers, something they didn’t do in Nashville.
PREDICTIONS
Caleb Jarreau
We may start seeing backups before halftime. Austin Peay struggled mightily in their opener before scoring against third-string players.
I think they can get some points late in the fourth quarter, but it should be Vols all the way on Saturday.
Tennessee 56, Austin Peay 14
Eric Woods
It is unlikely that the Vols will have much trouble in this one. The main goal will be staying healthy and cleaning things up for Florida week.
I don’t expect the Governors to have any answers for Tennessee’s offense. The same goes for the defense, but I could see Austin Peay finding the end zone late in the game as the young guys pick up some reps for the Vols.
Tennessee 59, Austin Peay 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.