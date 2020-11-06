Each week the two sports editors and football beat writers, Ryan Crews and Ryan Schumpert, will give their keys to Tennessee’s weekly matchup and prediction for the matchup.
We move on to Arkansas.
Keys to the game
Ryan Crews
1. Execute in the running game
I was a bit surprised when Jeremy Pruitt said that Jarrett Guarantano would be the starter for this game after his performance in the games prior to Alabama. It felt like against the Crimson Tide, OC Jim Chaney tried to play it very safe and not put his inconsistent redshirt-senior quarterback in a position to make mistakes.
For that game, that seemed to be the goal was not to lose embarrassingly, but a similar gameplan could actually lead to success against the Razorbacks. The Vols should lean on the run game and their strong corps of running backs who can provide some stability to the offense.
It will be key to hold on to the ball this weekend and I definitely trust the running backs to not give possession more than I would trust whoever is in quarterback for Tennessee to not throw interceptions and fumble.
2. Stop the run
Arkansas is in a similar position to the Vols in that they are led by an erratic quarterback. While Felipe Franks has mellowed out since transferring to Fayetteville, he is still prone to some instability and can always benefit from a stable running game.
As such, if the Tennessee defense can limit the running game, that can help them put pressure on Franks. The longer third-down situations they can force the Razorback into, the better chance of success, the Vols can expect to experience.
Ryan Schumpert
1. Win the turnover battle
I’ll admit that this one is a bit obvious. Winning the turnover battle is a key in every football game ever played but it’s even bigger this week given the teams.
Arkansas leads the SEC in turnovers forced and is plus seven in turnover differential in its two wins. The Razorbacks turned Mississippi State over four times and Ole Miss seven times. Arkansas needed all of those turnovers winning both games close.
Tennessee’s season was rolling around nicely for two and a half games. The Vols were playing complimentary football, taking care of the ball and leading No. 3 Georgia at halftime, everyone knows what happened next.
Tennessee turned it over seven times in the next six quarters as they saw the program’s upward trajectory drop with three straight losses.
Arkansas feeds off of turnovers and Tennessee has shown they will lose games with a lack of ball security. Avoiding that trend will be pivotal Saturday night.
2. Get after the passer
Tennessee’s pash rush has been abysmal since the opening season win over South Carolina. The Vols have just six sacks in the last four games and pressure has been hard to come by for Tennessee’s defense.
Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks has shown both in his time at Florida and his short time at Arkansas, that he will make some mistakes if you pressure him.
Tennessee’s defense has struggled to force negative plays and to force opponents in third-and-longs. Arkansas’ offense is built on avoiding those situations and staying ahead of the sticks.
Getting a consistent pass rush would give Tennessee a chance to do both of those things.
Jeremy Pruitt’s spent three weeks now serving as his own defensive line coach, he needs that unit to play at a higher level Saturday night than they have all season.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Tennessee -1.5
Over/Under: 52.5 points
Ryan Crews
Both these teams sit at 2-3 with the final games to go, but with the head coaches in different places from a perception-standpoint. Pruitt came into this season with high hopes, but had an embarrassing loss to Kentucky and after being dominated by both Georgia and Alabama, many are wondering if “the gap is closing” actually rings true.
Sam Pittman, on the other hand, is playing with house money, so to speak. The first-year head coach takes over an Arkansas program that has had a pitiful past three seasons. Pittman announced his arrival with two SEC wins in his first four games, a figure that is double the conference victories that the Razorbacks have had in the past three years.
I think this will be a running heavy game, reminiscent of classic SEC slugfest matchups in years past. I expect his game to be tied late 20-20 with one team managing a late drive to score a game-winning field goal. While I lean Tennessee, it would not surprise me to see Arkansas come home with the victory.
Tennessee 23, Arkansas 20
Ryan Schumpert
I’ve had very little feel for this game all week and have gone back-and-forth on who I think will win.
Arkansas defense is very sound and its ability to create turnovers is worrisome for Tennessee. At the same time, Arkansas hasn’t proven it can win a game this season without controlling the turnover battle.
Jeremy Pruitt’s teams are 2-1 coming off bye weeks and have played well in all three games. The Vols apparently avoided the COVID-19 bug during its bye week and should be healthier than they’ve been at any point this season.
Tennessee avoids making the big mistakes Saturday and wins a tight one in Fayetteville.
Tennessee 23, Arkansas 21