Each week the two sports editors and football beat writers, Ryan Crews and Ryan Schumpert, will give their keys to Tennessee’s weekly matchup and prediction for the matchup.
We move on to Alabama.
Keys to the game
Ryan Crews
1. Protect the quarterback
Tennessee’s offensive line was supposed to be the team’s strong suit, but that has not appeared to be the case in the past two games.
They have allowed seven sacks in the past two games as well as allowing defenders to recover multiple fumbles in the backfield. It just seems like the Vols have been unable to provide a clean pocket for whoever is under center to operate.
Compounding their struggles, they will be going up against the stout Alabama defensive line that has created havoc in the SEC for years. This is not an opponent that will be easily defeated by a struggling unit as the Vols offensive line.
If Tennessee can’t solidify the trenches, it will not back who’s a quarterback, the Vols won’t have much of a chance to go far.
2. Don’t allow big plays
Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie III and DeVonta Smith can all beat the coverage and score massive plays for the Crimson Tide. Last week, against Georgia, a team that has played a lot better than the Vols, all three receivers had a gain of at 34 yards. Metchie went for 40 yards at one point while Waddle had a 90 yard touchdown catch and run.
That kind of speed can put the Crimson Tide up on the scoreboard real quick, if Tennessee is not careful. The Vols must be cautious and try to keep everything in front of them in the defensive backfield.
They can’t overbite on what appears to be a short, five-yard route, because Waddle and Co. can easily change on dime and be wide open with plenty of green grass between them and the endzone. Tennessee can live with short gains; it is the long, chunk, plays that will kill the Vols' chances if Tennessee is not careful.
Ryan Schumpert
1. Pressure Mac Jones
This is significantly easier said than done. Alabama has one of the nation’s best offensive lines and its offense is averaging 48 points per game this season.
On top of that, Tennessee’s pass rush has struggled significantly since the opening game when Deandre Johnson recorded three sacks.
If Tennessee is going to slow down Alabama’s high powered offense it has to get them behind the sticks whether that's holding calls or sacks, it's Tennessee’s best chance of getting off the field. And when Tennessee gets those opportunities they must capitalize and get off the field. Not doing so cost Tennessee a touchdown in the Georgia game.
Realistically, Tennessee is going to have to bring some pressure to get to Jones. That puts a struggling secondary in one-on-one opportunities with Alabama’s elite receiving core. Tennessee secondary is going to need to make some plays, and not be afraid to hold if they get beat.
2. Good quarterback play
I anticipate Jarett Guarantano getting the start Saturday afternoon, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Tennessee played multiple quarterbacks.
Alabama’s defense has shown vulnerability to the pass this season ranking just 11th in the SEC giving up 309 passing yards a game so far this season.
Tennessee certainly doesn’t need to abandon the run game, it's the strength of its offense, but Alabama’s defense has been beat this year, but it's almost always been the passing game. When the plays are there Saturday, whoever is playing quarterback must make the plays that are there.
The quarterbacks will need help though, the receivers have struggled with press coverage and the offensive tackles have been dominated the last two weeks.
I’ll be interested to see if the offense lets the freshmen receivers play more this week. Malachi Wideman and Jalin Hyatt possess speed that the rest of the Vols’ receivers don’t. I think they’ll be a key to Tennessee’s offensive success in the second half of the season and I could see them start to get a lot of playing time this week.
Predictions
Vegas
Spread: Alabama -21.5
Over/under: 65 points
Ryan Crews
Alabama is all but assured of victory in this weekend’s matchup. Honestly, if Tennessee can at least win against the spread, it could be considered a bit of a moral victory.
The Crimson Tide are just too stout to be defeated by the Vols. The place where Alabama could have a weakness is that it was not all that great against the long ball last week. However, Tennessee doesn’t have a quarterback on the roster, who can execute and has actually gotten significant preparation with the team in practice, so don’t I don’t think that would happen.
Crazy things happen in college football, but for the Vols to win this game over the Crimson Tide might be too crazy. For the fourteenth-straight year, Alabama will be smoking cigars after beating Tennessee.
Alabama 49 Tennessee 14
Ryan Schumpert
Saturday, Nick Saban enters his 14th matchup with Tennessee. He is 13-0 and outside of probably two games, there was little doubt who was going to win the matchup going in. The two close games in that stretch actually came in expected blowouts in 2009 and 2015.
Things appear the same in 2020. Alabama is three touchdown favorites and has the best offense in the country. Tennessee is coming off back-to-back losses and continues to have major issues at quarterback.
I think Tennessee is better than people think right now, simply because I don’t think they’re as bad as they looked last week in a disastrous performance against Kentucky. However, they’re not even close to being on the same level as this Alabama team is.
Alabama 48, Tennessee 20