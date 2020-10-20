Tennessee will look to bounce back from an uninspiring home loss against Kentucky as they prepare for No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide is a well-rounded team that has the best offense in the SEC and extraordinary talent all over their defense, which could cause problems for the Vols’ offense.
“They are technically sound and have good fundamentals,” Tennessee center Brandon Kennedy said. “One thing about them is that upfront they’re physical. I think their linebacker Dylan Moses is a great player that is athletic and can play from sideline to sideline. Christian Harris is also good, he and Moses are almost like twins in the way that they play. The secondary and back end is also really good as well.”
Against Kentucky, the Vols struggled to get any successful offense going and were careless with the ball, which led to three turnovers. The defense was able to successfully keep the Wildcats’ offense in check during the first half, only allowing four first downs, but seemed to run out of energy in the second half. The Vols will have to come together as a team if they want to rebound against Alabama.
“I think the biggest challenge of bouncing back is everyone being around each other, rallying around each other and coming together,” Kennedy said. “In the end, it’s all about us and we’re all we have, so we gotta come together so we can be better next game.”
The Vols’ offensive line has struggled to consistently protect the quarterback and open up run lanes for running backs against Georgia and Kentucky. To be successful against Alabama, the offensive line will have to improve its quality of play from the past two weeks.
“To be honest I think we all can improve,” Kennedy said. “We all did some things well in the game and did something wrong and that’s the difference between winning and losing. We all need to be on the page and play better to help this team.”
The Vols’ quarterback play struggled severely against Kentucky over the weekend. Senior Jarrett Guarantano had one fumble and threw two pick-sixes, while backup quarterback J.T. Shout came into the game and threw an interception on his first pass play. Finally, with the game in hand, freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey made his Tennessee debut. He completed one pass for 24 yards to freshman receiver Malachi Wideman.
Last season’s backup quarterback Brian Maurer did not make an appearance against Kentucky. While the combined quarterback play was less than stellar on Saturday, Kennedy still believes in whichever quarterback he’ll snap the ball to on Saturday against the Crimson Tide.
“The biggest thing I take upon myself to do is to provide uplift to the quarterbacks,” Kennedy said. “We all trust and believe in every one of them and love them, and I’ve let them know through this process and throughout all the games. I believe that everyone they put behind me can do well. I take upon myself to let them know that if they want to watch film with me or have any questions about protection or the run game, I’m here to help.”
The Vols find themselves in a very similar position to the one they were in last year, off to a slow start that has looked disjointed at times. Like last year the Vols find themselves at a very low in the season with a big matchup with Alabama on the horizon. The Vols were able to put together a valiant effort at Alabama last year before starting their win streak and ending the season on an extremely high note. Kennedy believes the Vols can find that same magic and rebound this year as well.
“I am very confident,” Kennedy said. “In life and sports, you face adversity but I believe the biggest thing is how you bounce back and how we approach this next game and the rest of the games following throughout the season.”