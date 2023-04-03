Tennessee’s receiving core lost crucial pieces from the 2022 season, including two receivers who will likely see their names get called at the NFL Draft.
With senior Cedric Tillman and the 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt on the way out, Tennessee has some big holes to fill. Josh Heupel and his staff hit the transfer portal to fill one of the holes.
The Vols landed Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton out of the portal. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout has the versatility to play in the slot, or on the outside.
“Usually when you get transfer guys, it’s trying to understand the person,” wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope said on Tuesday. “Dont’e has been phenomenal because he is all football. He loves it. He’s in the building all the time.”
Thornton saw an increase in production during the 2022 season at Oregon. He finished the year with 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown. He has looked consistent in spring practice, and the wideout looks the part of an SEC receiver physically.
The Vols do return some production from a season ago. Ramel Keyton – who filled in for Tillman when he was dealing with an ankle injury – got a lot of game reps down the stretch in 2022. The senior has quickly become one of the most experienced receivers in the room.
“He’s done a great job of taking a leadership role,” Pope said. “He’s been more of a quiet guy. He’s seen himself emerge into that leadership role because he’s seen a lot of football. In that room, he’s seen the most ball. He’s been here the most and it shows on the level of play.”
Along with other guys in the program, like Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod who have shined during the spring, the Vols welcomed in freshman Nathan Leacock.
Leacock didn’t have the best start to spring ball, but the highly touted receiver out of high school has impressed Pope thus far physically. Mentally, Leacock has some growth to do.
“Nate’s biggest thing and areas he’s starting to grow in is the mental, detail, technique piece,” Pope said. “I can’t be all athlete and get open in this league. There is a method to the madness, you got to be a technician, you got to be detail-oriented in your work, and that allows you to create separation against some of the guys you’ll face in this league. He is a physical specimen.”
The nation’s leading pass offense will have several new faces on it in 2023. Whether that be at the wideout position, or even at quarterback with Hendon Hooker headed to the draft.
The wide receiver position remains arguably the most crucial in Tennessee’s offensive scheme. In 2022, the question was who would replace Velus Jones Jr. In 2023, the question remains who will replace Hyatt and Tillman.
“I believe in the guys that we have here,” Heupel said. “We have some vets that have played a lot of football and have played really well. We have some new guys, young guys that are going to get more opportunities here. I believe we'll have guys that will step up and be able to play at a really high level."
