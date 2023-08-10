Tennessee wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope is expecting a child soon, which could mean new hurdles as a coach in terms of balancing life and work.
How does Pope plan on treating his child? Exactly how he treats his group of wide receivers. Like family.
The Vols’ rapid rise near the top of the SEC has come in large part thanks to Pope’s stellar wide receiver room. He has found a way to make the most out of talented guys such as Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt.
While each of those guys certainly deserve credit, success that soon doesn’t come without trust. Whether that be trust in coaches or in each other, it’s all family for Pope, and that sentiment is reciprocated by his players.
“For me, I treat these kids just like I would treat my own," Pope said. "I want to make sure I'm giving everything I can to these guys, and then when I'm at home, I'm giving everything I can to my wife and my family. The special thing about that is, these guys are just as involved with my family as I am with theirs.”
Pope noted in Wednesday’s media availability that the room has made an effort to give back as he prepares for fatherhood. A few of the guys have dropped off their favorite childhood books.
“That's heartwarming, because it lets you know the guys that you invested in are willing to invest back in you," Pope said. "So that kind of gives me some pride. I take a lot of pride in that. It speaks back to that family feeling we were just talking about. When they see the time and effort that I put into them, they are that much more willing to do that with my son and my kids in the future. That gives you a good feeling. That lets you know you're going in the right direction."
As a new group of Vol receivers look to keep the machine running, that type of player-coach relationship is one of the driving forces in talent being turned into production.
Pope talked about the room’s budding relationship with starting quarterback Joe Milton, saying that “guys are willing to go to battle for those that they know.” The same goes for the receiver’s bond with each other as well as with Pope himself.
“With me being away from home, he's like that dad that you have, that can coach you on the field and also be there for you off the field,” Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton said. “I definitely depend on Coach Pope a lot. He's always there for me."
Thornton’s words ring true for the rest of the room, and that has been the secret for the success out wide.
While Pope is the father figure for the group, the players are forming a brotherhood right before his eyes. Tennessee has a healthy group of veterans mixed with young talent.
On one side is Ramel Keyton, who has been in Knoxville since 2019, and redshirt-senior Bru McCoy, who transferred into the program last season. Then there’s Thornton, who according to Pope has been a “glue guy.” Sophomore Squirrel White is coming out of his shell and thriving this offseason.
Each of those guys are taking their vastly different experiences at the college ranks and pouring it into the next generation of Vol receivers such as Chas Nimrod, Kaleb Webb and Nathan Leacock.
The entire receiver room came to the program from a different point in their collegiate career, but each of their encounter's come together to make up Pope's family.
"I feel like as a group, we all have the work ethic that it takes to succeed, and we push each other to the standard that we set,” Keyton said. “It's like organic, the whole room. It's not just one person like me, or Bru, not just (Nathan Leacock), it's everyone in the room. Everybody is striving to be better, everybody is trying to be great. I feel like as a room, we keep pushing each other. We're going to be great."
