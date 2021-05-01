Tennessee wide receiver Josh Palmer was taken No. 77 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Palmer is the 39th Vol wide receiver to be taken in the draft, and he joins former teammates Juan Jennings and Marquez Callaway in the NFL.
Palmer was the Vols’ top receiver in a year filled with offensive turmoil and plenty of turnover at the quarterback position. The 6-foot-1, 210 pound receiver caught 33 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games as a senior.
In his career, Palmer racked up 99 catches for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.3 yards per catch. The Brampton, Ontario, native was especially good down field, where he caught 16 passes of 25 or more yards.
For his efforts in his final season at Rocky Top, Palmer earned an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he totaled 27 yards on two catches with a touchdown.
Palmer joins a Charger’s offense that features second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and veteran wideout Keenan Allen, as well as yesterday’s first-round pick, tackle Rashawn Slater.
The NFL Draft will conclude tomorrow with the final four rounds. One notable Vol who has not yet been picked is offensive lineman Trey Smith. Many in the industry thought Smith would be off the board by the end of day two, but an underwhelming senior season combined with some health issues have caused Smith to slide out of the top rounds, though he should almost certainly be drafted tomorrow.