NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The biggest question surrounding Tennessee football in the first two seasons of the Josh Heupel era has been what will come out of the NCAA’s investigations into the program.
Heupel’s predecessor, Jeremy Pruitt was fired after a flurry of recruiting allegations came to light in January 2021. The situation was seemingly yet another killing blow to a program that has struggled for the majority of the 21st century and could have resulted in a postseason ban.
In a scramble to overhaul the athletic department while having to find a new football coach, Tennessee hired Danny White as athletics director, who then brought Heupel with him from the University of Central Florida. At the time, it was seen as a consolation hire as the most attractive candidates were already off the market.
However, Heupel has completely shifted the culture and enjoyed an 11-win season capped off with an Orange Bowl win over Clemson in just year two. And now, the program can officially put the allegations on the backburner after last week’s hearing when the Vols avoided a postseason ban despite hundreds of violations.
Despite receiving many questions on the matter at SEC Media Days, Heupel was pleased to finally put the investigation in the past.
“I said in a room just like this two years ago that it would be a speed bump for the program, our football program,” Heupel said. “And a few days ago, we found out that that certainly was the case. We have navigated it in such a positive way because of the leadership that we have. We have been transparent and real and been able to close that narrative on our program and move forward.”
The program did receive punishments such as loss of scholarships, an $8 million fine and a five-year probation, but the program is still in a spot to continue its upward trajectory, avoiding any crippling punishments.
The university opted to take the long route to ensure fairness to the players who stayed in the program rather than a quick fix that might have sacrificed the short term in hopes of a smoother future for the program.
“The easiest thing would have been for our administration and me, too, is to take a Bowl ban in year 1, but that wasn't right. The guys that were left were innocent guys and new staff,” Heupel said. “And so it was right to compete and give those guys an opportunity to fulfill or have an opportunity to fulfill all of the things that they wanted to inside of a college football season for those guys that were going out.”
Ultimately, the decision to ride out the investigation was the right one. Heupel and the rest of his staff gained the respect of the players, which contributed to the rapid culture shift in Knoxville. His players knew that he had their back, and it showed in their performances from the past two seasons.
The focus of Heupel and his staff can finally shift away from damage control in dealing with the allegations and all in towards football-related problems and solutions.
“But for how we handle recruiting, the guys that signed with us in the last 18 to 24 months that trust what we were saying to them, the transparency of the dialogue that we had with them, it was unbelievably satisfying to get over that hump,” Heupel said. “You're not dealing with unknowns now, not dealing with other programs that are beating you up in some way sensationalizing what's going to happen.”
Tennessee now looks to the future as it hopes to continue building off last season’s success.
“It's great to have it in the rear-view mirror, not something that you're driving by all the time,” Heupel said.
