Tennessee football is coming off a potential program changing season under then second year head coach Josh Heupel.
An 11-2 season and the nation's highest scoring offense certainly put the Vols back on the national radar, a feat that no one foresaw given the state of the program when Heupel took over.
Tennessee kicked off its fall training camp with media days on Tuesday where the main concern was where the program is at and where it’s headed. The consensus feeling of each player and coach to describe the state of Tennessee football was excitement as fall training camp begins on Wednesday.
In the past, Heupel and the Vols have had to roll with whatever personnel they had, which by no means has hampered his success. However, with three full recruiting classes under his belt, they are building strength in their numbers.
“I think we’ve got the cornerstone pieces of who we are. The foundation has been set. It’s been laid,” Heupel said. “We have great trust and accountability inside our walls. Our players and their daily habits. Who they are, what their about and how they compete. We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time.
“Our roster — that first fall we had 65 scholarship players, we’re close to 85 now. We’ve got real depth, real competition really at every position.”
Though Heupel had a late start to his 2021 class, his past three classes have ranked as the No. 22, No. 17 and No. 10 classes in the nation. With the fallout of the recruiting violations under Jeremy Pruitt officially put to bed, the level of talent entering Rocky Top should continue to rise.
Heupel has swiftly filled the void since his hiring with talent. Pair talent with numbers and competition is born. And with a competitive atmosphere comes a winning football program.
In the most important position in football the Vols have had reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year in Hendon Hooker, a more than capable replacement in Joe Milton and a highly talented freshman in Nico Iamaleava.
On top of that, the Vols have had a revolving door of talented receivers that show no signs of slowing down while depth begins to pile up on the defensive side of the ball. Most importantly, the buy-in level is high whether or not each player gets immediate opportunities.
Guys like Milton have patiently waited for their time to shine when transferring out would have been the easier move. In the current era of college football, seeing that is very rare and speaks volumes about the state of a program.
“I think the love and respect for each other and the program and how we attack every single day, we continue to grow in those areas,” Heupel said. “It shows up in performance and it shows up on the scoreboard that everybody sees. Everybody, every program around the country, it’s the little things that matter, that make the difference.
“Those are the things that our coaches and players have to be focused on during the course of training camp. They’ve done that, continued to grow this offseason. Can’t take anything for granted. You have to continue to grow in all those areas.”
The buy-in from the players and staff as a whole certainly show how the Tennessee football program was rebuilt so fast while also laying the foundation for how that success is sustained. However, there are a variety of expectations from now on. Every year from now on will be compared to the 2022 season until they can eclipse that mark.
Championships have always been the standard at Tennessee, and after so many years of disappointing results, that goal is finally back on the radar. But the current state of the program is still dissatisfaction until that goal is reached. On multiple occasions Heupel has made that clear. For now, the continued growth of the program entering his third year is of the utmost importance.
