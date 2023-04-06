The story of Tennessee’s first spring scrimmage was defense. On Thursday, the story was the running backs.
That is not to overlook other areas though, including the Vols' passing game. If 2022 showed anything, it is to expect Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s offense to consistently be atop the college football offensive rankings.
After the first scrimmage of spring, Heupel referenced some of the learning Joe Milton had to do with clock management. On Thursday, Heupel said the quarterbacks performed “really well.”
“We put them in some situations, game management, four-minute situations at the end of the game,” Heupel said. “There are a lot of things that we can learn in that. We’ve hit that the first two scrimmages. I think there are some things we can get better at in that. Taking care of the football, being smart decision makers, handling communication, handling pace. Everybody has done a really nice job.”
Heupel specifically noted how Milton’s command of the offense and the running game has grown. Players have references how Milton was a respected voice in the locker room last year, even when he wasn’t playing.
This season, Milton has taken on an even bigger leadership role and a command of the offense.
“Our guys control everything,” Heupel said. “I don’t think there’s anyone in America that puts more on their quarterbacks. Running run checks, run pass checks, loaded boxes, alerts, kills, they’ve got to do it all. He’s highly instrumental in the efficiency and effectiveness of our run game.”
Along with Milton, highly touted freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava has made progress in the first couple of scrimmages.
Likely not being thrust onto the field this year, Iamaleava is accepting his role of learning the offense while backing up Milton.
Tennessee’s offense throws a lot at quarterbacks, as previously mentioned, but Iamaleava has picked up quickly.
“Where he’s at, this part of spring ball, really happy with what he’s done,” Heupel said. “His work ethic, attention to detail, ability to rebound and how intentional he is in the way that he works. He continues to get better every time he gets on the field, which is what you want to see from your young guys.”
While the quarterbacks took a step forward on Thursday, the receiving core left some things to be desired. In Tennessee’s offense, having consistency at wideout is a must.
“That group has to continue to grow in their understanding, operating efficiently,” Heupel said. “I think that’s an area where we can continue to get better at. But they’ve been highly competitive and physical and done a nice job all spring.”
It is worth noting that Bru McCoy is sidelined all of spring and Squirrel White has been in a limited capacity after the first scrimmage. A receiver who is working his way back is Oregon transfer Dont’e Thornton.
Thornton came to Tennessee from Oregon after finishing 2022 with 17 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver brings the versatility to play inside or outside of Tennessee.
Thornton didn’t necessarily get a lot of reps on Thursday, but he has been someone that’s caught Heupel’s eye.
“He’s got a lot of skill sets we’re looking for,” Heupel said. “And the back half of spring ball we’re continuing to develop him.”
Spring scrimmages give Tennessee’s staff a unique opportunity to put players in game situations to see how they will react. With the speed that Tennessee’s offense runs at, the only way to prepare is in true game situations.
Whether it be best-on-best, or Heupel stressing certain situations in the scrimmage, the Vols learned a lot about their team on Thursday. The Orange & White game on April 15 marks the last scrimmage of the spring for Tennessee.
“I think coaches being off on the sidelines, the players being able to handle and solve problems while they’re out there,” Heupel said. “They have to do that on their own. They have to be able to handle being able to reload from one play to the next. Handling game situations as you continue to drive the football. It’s as real as it’s going to be up until we get to kickoff in Nashville next September.”
