Josh Heupel has received a contract extension through January 2029 and will make $9 million annually, Athletic Director Danny White announced Tuesday.
The extension comes after Heupel led Tennessee football to its first 11-win season in over two decades in just his second season at the helm. Heupel was also the SEC Coach of the Year and a National Coach of the Year finalist.
"The results over Josh's first two seasons speak for themselves," White said in a statement. "He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day."
Heupel inherited a program that was coming off one of its worst seasons in history and was left depleted after dozens of players transferred out. Heupel led the Vol to a 7-6 finish in his first season before guiding Tennessee to a No. 6 College Football Playoff final ranking.
Heupel led Tennessee to a win over Alabama for the first time in 15 years and was a fluke loss away from making the College Football Playoff.
"Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse," White said. "We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It's been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come."
Heupel constantly lets fans know that he is just getting started, and now he has at least six more years to continue building his legacy at Tennessee.
"Our staff takes great pride in representing the Power T, and it's something we never take for granted," Heupel said. "We will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship program that all of Vol Nation and all VFLs can be proud of."
