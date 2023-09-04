Tennessee football opened the season with a 49-13 win over Virginia in Nissan Stadium. The Vols’ offense started slow but rebounded to pick up almost 500 yards.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday. He broke down some of the things he saw in film from the win over Virginia.
Here are some takeaways from what Heupel mentioned.
Wide receivers “not far off”
Heupel said it appeared the receivers were not in the flow of the game on Saturday. After looking at the tape, he could tell they weren’t in sync.
“Subtle details in some of the structure that we saw from the opponent that we be a little bit cleaner in,” Heupel said. “All in all, I thought they performed well. There are some things early in the football game that everybody saw that we weren’t quite in sync. Not far off, either. I anticipate us continuing to grow and shore those things up.”
Despite not being “in sync,” Tennessee still passed for 212 yards. Ramel Keyton led the way with three catches for 66 yards. He could’ve broken the 100-yard mark if it wasn’t for a dropped deep ball.
Squirrel White picked up 45 yards in six targets. Bru McCoy added two catches for 21 yards.
McCoy credited the slow start to it being the first game of the season.
“It’s the first game, first time going out as an offense and competing against someone in a different jersey, not your teammates,” McCoy said on Monday. “It takes time. You almost have to make those mistakes to be able to correct them. As we make mistakes, we’re going to the sideline communicate to assess what’s not clicking and why it’s not clicking. Throughout the game, you saw it come together.”
Moving parts on offensive line come together
Veteran center Cooper Mays didn’t play on Saturday after undergoing a medical procedure. Ollie Lane got the start at center, and Dayne Davis also played snaps at the center spot.
“He’s a great teammate,” Heupel said of Lane. “This offseason, continued to change his body. I thought he had his best offseason. That’s why I think he’s playing his best football right now since we’ve been here. He’s smart. Moving from guard to center, it’s different, yeah, but he’s gotten consistent reps at the center position throughout our tenure here. He’s done a really nice job.”
Javontez Spraggins played right guard – the only offensive lineman to play the same position he did a season ago. Despite the moving pieces, the Vols averaged 5.5 yards per run.
Transfers Adrej Karic and John Campbell Jr. also played a lot of quality snaps for the Vols. Eight linemen played more than 20 snaps and 13 linemen saw the field.
“I thought, for the moving parts that we had, the different guys that played at center, the communication,” Heupel said. “Getting all five guys on the same page, as far as where our targets were, that can in the run game and in pass protections — they did a really solid job.”
Joe Milton gets nod of approval
The lack of interceptions from Tennessee’s quarterbacks have been something to expect. Milton continued that on Saturday, throwing no picks to Virginia.
Milton finished the day 21-of-30 passing with two touchdowns. He also ran for two more touchdowns.
“Joe, I thought, during the course of the ballgame — on the video, too — I thought his decision-making, where his eyes were at, was really solid throughout the course of the football game,” Heupel said.
Milton’s decision-making was a question mark coming into the season. His arm is proven, but the rest raises questions.
He played smart football on Saturday, tucking it and running when he had no options downfield. He ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns. He did miss some throws, but that was more chalked up to the aforementioned timing issues, and not so much issues with Milton.
He still has room to grow Heupel said, like every phase of the game.
“It starts with very small details, but what we do all offseason,” Heupel said. “Understanding our schemes, being solid in their decision-making based off of the defensive structure, the time that we spend on defensive structures, and then the fundamentals of playing the position. You put all that together, you should be in a good position to take care of the football.”
