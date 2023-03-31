Coming off a program-changing season under second year head coach Josh Heupel, the Vols are looking to reap the benefits by sending several players to the draft.
On Thursday, Tennessee held its Pro Day, where each player looked to solidify or raise their stock in the 2023 NFL Draft. This draft is shaping out to be much different than recent years, having the potential of being their best of the last two decades.
The Vols are looking at five draft locks — their total a year ago — and more potential picks depending on the mock draft you look at. ESPN’s Jordan Reed has seven, five of which could be in the top-100. Tackle Darnell Wright is on his way to breaking the five-year streak of not producing a first-rounder, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could be added to that list as well.
After a smooth Pro Day in front of personnel from around the NFL, Heupel is excited for what it means for those who participated and the program moving forward.
“Really proud of this group of guys and how they’ve handled the entire process,” Heupel said. “Just the feedback that I’ve gotten today. The feedback I’ve gotten after the combine and after some of the postseason bowl games. I thought physically our guys did a great job of preparing themselves. Testing numbers at the combine and today have been fantastic. I think that speaks to who these guys are, some of the development we have inside of our program.”
Sending players to the draft is a great achievement for the individual, but it has an even greater impact on the program when it can consistently do so. Recruits want to know that getting to the next level is possible.
That is exactly why programs like Alabama are able to have so much success on that end they send around 10 players to the draft every year.
If Heupel wants continued success on the recruiting trail and on the field, he must continue to show that he can develop talent.
“We’ve got really good players that are here currently. They’re getting developed at an elite level in our offseason program,” Heupel said. “This group of guys, we’re going to have a lot of high draft picks that come out of it that way that we’re recruiting, the guys that we’re bringing in, the development that we have here. We’re going to continue to have that.”
Though several Vols tested well physically in Pro Day and at the NFL Combine, this years’ class has shined mentally in their approach to the game, leaving scouts raving about things that are often overlooked as the combine rolls around.
“If you’re going to play at a high level, physical talent is one thing, but you gotta be developed fundamentally and then you gotta understand the game,” Heupel said. “What you’re doing, why you’re doing it and how that is impacted by what you’re seeing on the other side of the football.
“The reason we’ve grown as a program, our players have great trust in who’s in the building, the culture that was built and they understand we’re helping them grow to become their best and achieve their hopes and dreams.”
One of the greatest examples of superior mental approach is quarterback Hendon Hooker. His reputation on the field speaks for itself, but despite having been sidelined with a late season ACL tear for most of the draft process, his stock has steadily improved.
“Our program is not where it’s at today unless Hendon is a part of our locker room,” Heupel said. “He’s smart, he cares, he loves his teammates, you feel his energy every single day he walks into the building and out on the practice field. He’s been dynamic for us and he’ll be the same guy that’s true to his character, true to who he is. That’s the same guy that some NFL franchise is going to get.”
While scouts have been drooling over the physical traits of other quarterback prospects, Hooker has had to let his mind do the talking. But that only means scouts can fall in love with his leadership and his ability to see the game.
“I've said many times this whole draft-prep season that I spent a lot of time in front of the mirror drawing,” Hooker said. “Any time I walk past a mirror and there's an Expo marker, I'm going to draw on the mirror. That's just something I enjoy doing because I love the game of football.”
With the conclusion of Pro Day, Heupel officially parted ways with Hooker and the rest of his 2023 class on the field, but their legacies will continue to shape the Tennessee program for years to come.
