Tennessee redshirt senior receiver Brandon Johnson is entering the transfer portal before Tennessee’s final regular season game against Texas A&M.
Johnson arrived at Tennessee as part of Butch Jones’ 2016 signing class and recorded 79 catches for 969 yards in his career at Tennessee with 19 catches and 231 yards coming this season.
“As my time at Tennessee comes to an end, I would like to thank Coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff for allowing me the opportunity to compete in the SEC and the many life lessons they have shared,” Johnson said in a statement he released on Twitter. “I would also like to thank Coach Butch Jones and his staff for initially giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and be part of such a great university.”
Johnson was originally a senior during the 2019 season where he decided to redshirt due to his limited role behind fellow seniors Marquez Callaway and Jauan Jennings.
Johnson’s role expanded this season as he recorded the second best statistical season of his career.
With the NCAA giving every athlete the opportunity to have another year so eligibility, Johnson has the ability to play again next season.
“In pursuance of my athletic goals, I will enter the transfer portal and look to continue my college career elsewhere,” Johnson said.
Johnson does not plan on playing or taking part in Tennessee’s senior day activities on Saturday.