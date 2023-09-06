After Tennessee’s (1-0) season opening win against Virginia, a new fan-favorite player has begun to emerge from the background of the roster. During Saturday’s game at Nissan Stadium, fans all over the country began to take notice of a play made by one of Tennessee’s offensive linemen.
In a now trending video, John Campbell Jr. is seen blocking a Cavalier linebacker, driving him all the way back out of the end zone and allowing for Dylan Sampson’s third quarter touchdown run in the 49-13 win.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell spent five years at the University of Miami before transferring to Tennessee in the spring.
“I felt like I had a good year last year,” Campbell said before the season started. “But I felt like I didn’t really have a lot of exposure just playing there at the other place.”
After returning from a leg surgery his redshirt junior year, Campbell started all 12 games for Miami, earning a 97.2% blocking efficiency..
Even with impressive numbers, Campbell was still not receiving enough exposure, so little, that he transferred to Tennessee.
“I just feel like it’s a bigger stage, all of these cameras and interviews, it wasn’t like that in Miami,” Campbell told reporters on Tuesday.
He certainly has received more exposure at Tennessee in one game than in his last five seasons, as his now famous block from Saturday was shared all over social media.
“My phone (was) going crazy,” Campbell said. “It’s still blowing up right now. I had to turn notifications off.”
While the exposure is new for Campbell, he says nothing has changed in his playing style since his days in Miami.
“I mean I could always do that,” Campbell said. “I just felt like I could always make plays like that. I did it before, I had a good play at Miami, just probably never got exposure for it. That’s like the main reason (I came to Tennessee), I just wanted to just get noticed. I just wanted to just have some appreciation.”
Along with his impressive opening for the Vols, fans have taken notice of him because of his rather comedic comments about his reasons for choosing Tennessee in the transfer portal.
When trying to choose a team out of the transfer portal, the Vols were not high on his list. Being an Orlando, Florida native, Campbell was not even sure he wanted to visit Knoxville.
“I wasn’t sure I like Tennessee, I’m from Florida, coming to Tennessee, I thought it was going to be flat land here,” Campbell said.
It wasn’t until he met some of the Tennessee coaches that he began to seriously consider the Vols. Because of the coaching staff, fans and warm hospitality, Campbell chose Tennessee over the other suitors calling his name. Believe it or not, when visiting the campus, the Waffle Houses in Knoxville played a part in the decision making for him.
“The food is good, they got Waffle House, that’s a place I like,” Campbell said. “At the U, there wasn’t really Waffle House. It was like 40 minutes away. No, I really like it here.”
An unfamiliar face has become a friendly one for Tennessee students and fans in Knoxville, who can expect to see Campebll pancaking more opposing linemen in the coming games, as well as eating some waffles at a Knoxville Waffle House.
